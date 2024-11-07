 />
WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players

RCB retained its skipper Smriti Mandhana along with 14 other players, while it released six players.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 17:22 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux.
FILE PHOTO: RCB's Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Molineux. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced its player retentions for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season on Thursday.

RCB retained its skipper Smriti Mandhana along with 14 other players, while it released six players. Last month, RCB had traded in attacking England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz for her existing fee of Rs. 30 lakh.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month. 

RCB FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded).
RCB FULL LIST OF RELEASED PLAYERS
Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur.

