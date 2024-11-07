WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players

Defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced its player retentions for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season on Thursday.
RCB retained its skipper Smriti Mandhana along with 14 other players, while it released six players. Last month, RCB had traded in attacking England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz for her existing fee of Rs. 30 lakh.
The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month.
RCB FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS
RCB FULL LIST OF RELEASED PLAYERS
