WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players

The UP Warriorz franchise on Thursday announced the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).
The team retained its core, which includes skipper Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, though the release of England fast-bowler Lauren Bell raised some eyebrows.
The franchise had traded England batter Danni Wyatt to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month.
The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month.
UP WARRIORZ FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS
UP WARRIORZ FULL LIST OF RELEASED PLAYERS
