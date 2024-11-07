WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players

The UP Warriorz franchise on Thursday announced the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The team retained its core, which includes skipper Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, though the release of England fast-bowler Lauren Bell raised some eyebrows.

The franchise had traded England batter Danni Wyatt to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month.

UP WARRIORZ FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry.