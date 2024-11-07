 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players

The team retained its core, which includes skipper Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, though the release of England fast-bowler Lauren Bell raised some eyebrows.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy in action.
FILE PHOTO: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The UP Warriorz franchise on Thursday announced the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The team retained its core, which includes skipper Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, though the release of England fast-bowler Lauren Bell raised some eyebrows.

The franchise had traded England batter Danni Wyatt to defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru last month.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month. 

UP WARRIORZ FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS
Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry.
UP WARRIORZ FULL LIST OF RELEASED PLAYERS
Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt (traded to RCB).

Related Topics

UP Warriorz /

Women's Premier League /

WPL /

Alyssa Healy /

Deepti Sharma /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Danni Wyatt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Missing Peprah and Noah, KBFC eyes win against HFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Steady Bengal Warriorz takes on struggling Dabang Delhi K.C.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Missing Peprah and Noah, KBFC eyes win against HFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2025: Gujarat Giants full list of retained and released players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Steady Bengal Warriorz takes on struggling Dabang Delhi K.C.
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment