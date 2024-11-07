WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals full list of retained and released players

Delhi Capitals announced on Thursday the list of the players it has retained and released ahead of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The franchise only released four players, which includes Australian top-order batter Laura Harris.

Delhi Capitals has been a consistent side so far in the WPL, having reached the final in both editions of the tournament, but the title has eluded the Meg Lanning-led side.

It lost to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash in 2023 before going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title-decider this year.

“Letting go of players from a successful squad is never easy, but that’s the challenge and beauty of franchise cricket,” Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket – WPL, said.

“Our coaches and scouts have identified the players that we believe will make this team even more complete, balanced and robust as we aim to lift the trophy. My best wishes to all the players.”

“We have an incredibly strong squad, and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It’s always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who’ve been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best,” head coach Jonathan Batty said.

“These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction,” he added.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month.

DELHI CAPITALS FULL LIST OF RETAINED PLAYERS Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland.