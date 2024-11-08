 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha

Mumbai’s spin duo of Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh delivered yet again, thereby reducing Odisha to 126 for five, while following on, at Stumps on Day 3.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 19:31 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Mulani, the left-arm spinner, was the star of the day, returning with a six-wicket haul in the first innings. 
Mulani, the left-arm spinner, was the star of the day, returning with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mulani, the left-arm spinner, was the star of the day, returning with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

In a bid to add batting depth, Mumbai entered the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A tie with only four specialist bowlers. And the bowling group delivered, putting Mumbai on the cusp of earning a bonus point against Odisha at the end of the penultimate day’s proceedings.

Chasing a mammoth total of 602 for four declared, Odisha’s last five wickets added 139 wickets to its overnight tally before folding up for 285 early on in the afternoon session. Captain Ajinkya Rahane then enforced the follow-on, with Mumbai requiring a bonus point – awarded for a win by an innings or 10 wickets.

The spin duo of Shams Mulani and Himanshu Singh delivered yet again, thereby reducing Odisha to 126 for five at Stumps.

AS IT HAPPENED: Ranji Trophy, Round 4, Day 3: Mumbai vs Odisha highlights

Had Aasirwad Swain – promoted to No. 3 – not edged Himanshu to Rahane in the slips off the last ball of the day, Odisha may have hoped to bat the last day out. But the lower order will have to drop its guard down to make Mumbai bowlers sweat.

The quartet – especially the spin duo – had to toil on Friday. Of the 87.3 overs that were bowled during the third day’s play, Mulani and Himanshu shared 57.3 overs, picking nine of the 10 wickets that fell during the day.

Mulani, the left-arm spinner, was the star of the day, returning with a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Despite being tonked for three sixes in two overs in the morning session, including the one that sailed over long-on to help Sandeep Pattnaik celebrate his fifth First Class hundred, Mulani made a strong comeback.

The moment Pattanaik played him onto the stumps, Mulani raced to his 15th five-wicket haul.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3

Had substitute wicketkeeper Sidhant Addhatrao – donning the gloves since Hardik Tamore was unwell – not attempted an ambitious dive and dropped a thick edge to deprive Thakur of a wicket early on, Mumbai would have hoped to wrap the game up with a day to spare.

Brief scores:
Mumbai
1st innings: 602/ 4 dec. (Siddhesh Lad 169 not out, Shreyas Iyer 233; Biplab Samantray 2/57)
Odisha
1st innings: 285 all out (Pattnaik 101, Debabrata Pradhan 45; Mulani 6/115, Himanshu 3/53)
2nd innings: 126 /5 (Swain 46 not out, Pattnaik 39; Himanshu 3/45)
At Stumps, Day 3: Odisha trails by 191 runs

Related Topics

Shams Mulani /

Mumbai /

Ajinkya Rahane /

Odisha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024: Ding Liren’s bad form does not matter so much, says Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. India vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3
    C Shyam Sundar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Porel picks three to put Bengal in dominant position against Karnataka on Day 3
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Preview, streaming info, predicted 11, weather update; Toss at 8PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Chess Championship 2024: Ding Liren’s bad form does not matter so much, says Gukesh’s coach Vishnu Prasanna
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. India vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: IND v SA predicted XI, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment