Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3

Mahipal Lomror, who also managed to cross 3,000 First Class runs on Friday, cut and dabbed length deliveries with Elan by effectively shifting his weight onto the backfoot on multiple occasions.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 18:34 IST , Jaipur - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Rajasthan Batsman Mahipal Lomror celebrates after scoring a century against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Batsman Mahipal Lomror celebrates after scoring a century against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Batsman Mahipal Lomror celebrates after scoring a century against Hyderabad on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Cricket Match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/ The Hindu

Even though Hyderabad chalked up a mammoth 410, Rajasthan somehow managed to cut the Gordian knot, claim the first-innings lead and thereby at least three points from the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

On day three, Mahipal Lomror and later debutant Shubham Garhwal scored individual hundreds on a wicket that didn’t have much to offer.

Lomror, who also managed to cross 3,000 First Class runs on Friday, cut and dabbed length deliveries with elan by effectively shifting his weight onto the backfoot on multiple occasions.

A pall of doom had descended over the Rajasthan dugout when the 24-year-old took his eyes off the ball in the 60th over in an effort to pull a surprise bouncer from Rakshan Readdi into the stands. Glovesman Rahul Radesh, safe as houses, gobbled up the faintest of feathers.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Porel picks three to put Bengal in dominant position against Karnataka on Day 3

Earlier, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan turned the ball away just enough to kiss the off-stump and snap a century stand by sending Abhijeet Tomar back. Skipper Deepak Hooda, who joined Lomror, scored only a run before he was sent packing by Chama Milind.

Zubair Khan got a raw deal – adjudged lbw despite getting a big, fat inside edge onto the pads – after scoring a fifty.

Garhwal, meanwhile, got his team within touching distance of the visitor’s first innings total despite sustaining a freak injury to his leg. The southpaw, who breathed life into the Rajasthan innings despite taking a nasty tumble while running, stood tall in the last session, taking the aerial route whenever an opportunity presented.

When Garhwal fell, Rajasthan still needed 36 runs to level the innings tally. That is when Arafat Khan and Kookna Ajay Singh showed they weren’t here to merely make up the numbers.

Brief scores:
Hyderabad - 1st innings: 410
Rajasthan - 2nd innings: 425 (Mahipal Lomror 111, Shubham Garhwal 108; Tanay Thyagarajan 3/104)
Hyderabad - 2nd innings: 36 for 0 wickets in seven overs (Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 8, Abhirath Reddy (batting) 28)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

