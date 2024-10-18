MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 18: Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy 2024

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 18.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 14:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

CRICKET

Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy 2024

Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy 2024 on Friday.

Tamil Nadu won the toss elected to field as Janlin Chandra’s four-wicket haul resulted in Uttar Pradesh being bundled up for 67 runs in 19.2 overs.

The eventual champion then managed to chase the total with five balls and four wickets to spare with a scoreline of 68/6.

-Team Sportstar

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

