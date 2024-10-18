Indian sports wrap, October 18: Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy 2024

CRICKET

Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy 2024

Tamil Nadu defeated Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy 2024 on Friday.

Tamil Nadu won the toss elected to field as Janlin Chandra’s four-wicket haul resulted in Uttar Pradesh being bundled up for 67 runs in 19.2 overs.

The eventual champion then managed to chase the total with five balls and four wickets to spare with a scoreline of 68/6.

-Team Sportstar