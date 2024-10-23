MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 50 runs; rain stops play

BAN vs SA: Follow for all live updates of day three of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa being played in Dhaka.

Updated : Oct 23, 2024 13:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 50 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs GER: Inspired by Sardar, Rajinder set for senior India debut in 2024 bilateral hockey series against Germany
    PTI
  4. Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis banned for five matches after spitting towards match officials
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying
    Shayan Acharya
  2. New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record
    AFP
  3. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 50 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nathan Smith, Mitch Hay earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand limited-overs side for Sri Lanka series
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pune pitch under scanner as India gears up to meet New Zealand in second Test
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 50 runs; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs GER: Inspired by Sardar, Rajinder set for senior India debut in 2024 bilateral hockey series against Germany
    PTI
  4. Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis banned for five matches after spitting towards match officials
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment