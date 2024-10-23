BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh 267/7 leads South Africa by 50 runs; rain stops play

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt
