Nathan Smith, Mitch Hay earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand limited-overs side for Sri Lanka series

The 15-member squad, led by Mitchell Santner, will travel to Dambulla to play two T20Is and three ODIs starting on November 9.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Santner will skipper the New Zealand limited-overs side in Sri Lanka.
Mitchell Santner will skipper the New Zealand limited-overs side in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mitchell Santner will skipper the New Zealand limited-overs side in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu

Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay have earned maiden call-ups to New Zealand’s limited-overs side for its series against Sri Lanka.

The 15-member squad, led by Mitchell Santner, will travel to Dambulla to play two T20Is and three ODIs starting on November 9.

SQUAD
Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

More to follow...

