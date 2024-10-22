Nathan Smith, Mitch Hay earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand limited-overs side for Sri Lanka series

Bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay have earned maiden call-ups to New Zealand’s limited-overs side for its series against Sri Lanka.

The 15-member squad, led by Mitchell Santner, will travel to Dambulla to play two T20Is and three ODIs starting on November 9.

SQUAD Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

More to follow...