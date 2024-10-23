New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record

New Zealand’s Chad Bowes broke the world record for the fastest double century in List A cricket on Wednesday, reaching 200 off just 103 balls in a domestic one-day match.

Bowes broke Australia’s Travis Head and India’s N Jagadeesan’s previous joint-held record where they both took 114 balls to reach their respective double tons. While Head scored while playing for South Australia in 2021-22 Marsh Cup, Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan hit 277 during 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Bowes was batting for Canterbury against Otago in Christchurch.

“It might sink in over the next day or two, but obviously a great day here,” said Bowes, who was out for 205 off 110 balls having hit seven sixes and 27 fours in Canterbury’s 343-9.

Bowes, 32, was regularly treated for a sore back and dehydration during his knock at Hagley Oval.

Otago was all out for 103 to lose by 240 runs, the biggest margin of defeat in New Zealand domestic white-ball cricket history.

List A matches comprise one-day internationals, 50-over tour matches and premier one-day games in the 12 ICC member countries.

Bowes, who was born in South Africa and captained its under-19 team, may have put himself in line for a New Zealand recall with his whirlwind innings.

Bowes has played six ODIs and 11 T20s for New Zealand. His last appearance was a 50-over match against Bangladesh at Mirpur in September last year.