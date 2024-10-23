NBA 2024-25: LeBron, Bronny James take floor as Lakers tops Wolves

LeBron James scored 16 points in 35 minutes while also making NBA history family style as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 110-103 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

James took the floor with his son Bronny with four minutes remaining in the first half, and by sharing the court for the next 2 minutes, 41 seconds, they became the first father-son duo to play in a game in league history.

Anthony Davis dominated with 36 points and 16 rebounds while Rui Hachimura added 18 points for the Lakers, who earned a victory in the debut of coach JJ Redick. Austin Reaves had 12 points and Jaxson Hayes added 10.

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the new-look Timberwolves, who saw both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo make their debuts with the team. Both were acquired from the New York Knicks in an offseason trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Randle scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and DiVincenzo added 10 points for Minnesota, which finished third in the Western Conference last season and made it to the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves held a 23-22 lead after the first quarter, when the teams combined to attempt 20 shots from 3-point range. The Lakers went 2-for-11, while the Wolves was 4-for-9.

Los Angeles began to take control in the second quarter, going on a 17-2 run for a 45-29 lead with 6:14 remaining before halftime. The James duo soon checked into the game, and LeBron James missed a 3-point attempt four seconds later.

Bronny James was credited with a rebound while missing a controlled tip with 3:24 remaining, and he missed a 3-point try with 1:38 left after a pass from his father.

Down by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, Minnesota pulled within 85-81 with 10:38 remaining in the fourth. However, the Lakers fashioned a 99-88 lead with 5:02 left on a jumper from Hachimura near the free-throw line.

Los Angeles sealed the victory when Davis blocked DiVincenzo’s dunk attempt with 2:43 left and Reaves converted a layup on the other end for a 105-95 lead with 2:37 remaining.

The Lakers finished just 5-for-30 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range, while the Wolves was 13-for-41 (31.7 percent). Los Angeles scored 72 points in the paint.