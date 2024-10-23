MagazineBuy Print

LeBron and Bronny James make history as NBA’s first father-son duo to play together

LeBron James is the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history, while his 20-year-old namesake son was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 08:02 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Bronny James during warm up.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Bronny James during warm up. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Bronny James during warm up. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener.

The duo took to the court together late in the second quarter with the Lakers leading 51-35.

LeBron James is the 39-year-old top scorer in NBA history, while his 20-year-old namesake son was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. They’ve become the first father and son to play in the world’s top basketball league at the same time, let alone on the same team.

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were courtside at the Lakers’ downtown arena hoping to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball’s first father-son duo.

Also read | WNBA players union opts out of current collective bargaining agreement

The Jameses and the Griffeys met up during pregame warmups for some photos and a warm chat between two remarkable family lines.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion and a 20-time All-Star, first spoke about his dream to play alongside Bronny a few years ago, while his oldest son was still in high school. The dream became real quickly: Bronny entered the draft as a teenager after one collegiate season, and the Lakers grabbed him with the 55th overall pick.

LeBron and Bronny joined a small club of father-son professional athletes who played together. The Griffeys made history 34 years ago, and they even homered in the same game on Sept. 14, 1990.

Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines and his namesake son also accomplished the feat with the Baltimore Orioles in 2001.

In hockey, Gordie Howe played alongside his two sons, Mark and Marty, with the WHA’s Houston Aeros and Team Canada before one NHL season together on the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80, when Gordie was 51.

LeBron James /

Bronny James /

NBA /

Los Angeles Lakers

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
