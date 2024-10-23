MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Bayern’s Kompany hails exceptional rise of Yamal at Barcelona

Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his Euro title run in the summer with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 08:18 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s coach Vincent Kompany during press conference ahead of Barcelona game.
Bayern Munich’s coach Vincent Kompany during press conference ahead of Barcelona game. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s coach Vincent Kompany during press conference ahead of Barcelona game. | Photo Credit: AFP

The meteoric rise of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal so soon after club great Lionel Messi’s departure is exceptional, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday before the two sides meet in the Champions League.

Teenager Yamal, crowned a European champion with Spain in July, is among the game’s most exciting talents and his emergence has raised the hopes of Barcelona fans that he could help them enjoy the sort of success they had with Messi, also a product of the club’s famed La Masia youth academy.

Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami in the United States, won four Champions League titles with Barcelona along with 10 La Liga crowns and three club world cup trophies among many others.

“I honestly don’t know but it is already exceptional for Barcelona as a club so shortly after the departure of Messi... one of the key figures of our football era, already to have potentially a player who can replace him,” Kompany told a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“That is quite unique. Full credit to La Masia.”

Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his Euro title run in the summer with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far.

Bayern, in 15th place after two matchdays, is desperate to bounce back following its loss to Aston Villa in previous game.

FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his Euro title run in the summer with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far.
FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his Euro title run in the summer with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his Euro title run in the summer with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“I honestly think the question for us is not trying just to stop players but to win a game and that includes playing against all players not one just one player although he (Yamal) is an exceptional player,” Kompany said.

The Bavarians have attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala back from injury but Kompany has still not decided if he will start.

“With Jamal... everyone knows how important he is for Bayern but it is not just about the next game but the next 30 or 40 matches. We need to find the right balance,” Kompany said.

“We will have to see if he plays 90 minutes or if he comes on.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Lamine Yamal /

Vincent Kompany /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Bayern Munich /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern’s Kompany hails exceptional rise of Yamal at Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. LeBron and Bronny James hoping to make history as NBA’s first father-son duo to play together
    AP
  3. Rodrygo doubtful for ’clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League
    AP
  4. Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern’s Kompany hails exceptional rise of Yamal at Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. Rodrygo doubtful for ’clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Reuters
  4. To Kerala, with love: Former ISL forward Kervens Belfort reflects on memories with Blasters
    Stan Rayan
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Bioniq, valuation of supplement brand rises to nearly 690 crore rupees
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Bayern’s Kompany hails exceptional rise of Yamal at Barcelona
    Reuters
  2. LeBron and Bronny James hoping to make history as NBA’s first father-son duo to play together
    AP
  3. Rodrygo doubtful for ’clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League
    AP
  4. Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open
    AP
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment