Rodrygo doubtful for ’clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 07:50 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Rodrygo is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday's home game against Barcelona.
Rodrygo is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday’s home game against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Rodrygo is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday’s home game against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday’s Champions League match because of a muscle injury.

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 85th minute of Madrid’s 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said it is unlikely Rodrygo will play against Barcelona. The Brazil forward is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday’s home game.

Report | Vinicius nets hat-trick as Real Madrid makes comeback win against Dortmund

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

Rodrygo had ice wrapped around his right leg after leaving the field Tuesday.

The injury came just before Rodrygo assisted in Madrid’s third goal by Lucas Vázquez, which put the team ahead after a 2-0 deficit in the first half.

