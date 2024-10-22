Real Madrid vs Dortmund Highlights: RMA 5-2 BVB, Vinicius scores hat-trick, UEFA Champions League Updates

Key Updates
- Match Report
- FT: Real Madrid 5-2 Dortmund
- 90+3’ Vinicius scores again! Hat-trick for the Brazilian
- 86’ Vinicius puts the competition to bed
- 83’ Vazquez scores for Real Madrid
- 63’ Vinicius equalises for Real Madrid
- 61’ Rudiger score for Real Madrid
- Dortmund ahead at the break!
- 34’ Gittens doubles the lead for Dortmund
- 30’ Dortmund scores
- Kick Off!
- Real Madrid starting XI
- October 23, 2024 02:25FULL-TIMEFT: Real Madrid 5-2 Dortmund
Vinicius Junior picks Dortmund apart like he did in the UCL final as Real Madrid pull off yet another comeback win in the UEFA Champions League.
Dortmund, on the other hand, ca only return with the two goals and regret on not being string enough to defend a healthy lead at the break.
- October 23, 2024 02:22GOAL90+3’ Vinicius scores again! Hat-trick for the Brazilian
Vinicius gets the ball in the midfield and dances into the box, shifting and twisting and then slots the ball past Kobel to find is third of the night.
- October 23, 2024 02:16GOAL86’ Vinicius puts the competition to bed
Vinicius gets the ball in his own half and goes for a solo run, beating one and then anotehr defender and then finds the right-bottom corner to score Madrid’s fourth of the night. What a comeback this has been for the hosts!
- October 23, 2024 02:12GOAL83’ Vazquez scores for Real Madrid
Rodrygo keeps the ball in play and his cross, initially blocked is latched onto by Vazquez, who makes a run as a typical inside-forward and finds the net, giving his side the lead for the first time in this match.
- October 23, 2024 02:1081’
Real Madrid tries another attack, as Rodrygo crosses the ball from the right and Mbappe tries a header. He gets to the ball but fails to give it direction as the ball goes over the net.
- October 23, 2024 02:0878’
Dortmund looks to have shuffled its packs, bringing on Beier for Nmecha and Can for Ryerson, looking to find the third goal for the visitors.
- October 23, 2024 02:0373’
Real Madrid is attacking in numbers now, with Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham all waiting for a ley pass and Vazquez joins the part, making a run along the right and earning a corner, which is ultimately cleared by the visitors.
- October 23, 2024 02:0171’
Mbappe gets the ball and drifts to his left, tries a step-over and then puts in a cross to switch the attack. But the ball goes out of play for a goal kick and Madrid replaced Modric with Camavinga.
- October 23, 2024 01:5869’
Vinicius goes to ground after a foul by Anton and Real Madrid have a chance from a set-piece. Dortmund clears the ball away. Eventually, the ball reaches Mbappe, who looks up and takes a right-footed shot on target, forcing a regulation save by Kobel.
- October 23, 2024 01:5767’
Real Madrid fans get the roof down with their constant cheers now and Mbappe goes down appealing for a penalty. The fans scream at the top of their voices but the referee, after a small chat with the VAR, gives ‘No penalty’.
- October 23, 2024 01:5666’
Dortmund tries to find an answer to the jolting attack in the last few few minutes as Sabitzer and Brandt combine around the Madrid box but Modric finally gets to it.
- October 23, 2024 01:52GOAL63’ Vinicius equalises for Real Madrid
Real Madrid attacks in numbers and Mbappe’s shot saved falls for Vinicius, who steers it into the open net. The referee, however, ruled the goal off-side initially and then, after VAR check, the goal is given.
- October 23, 2024 01:49GOAL61’ Rudiger score for Real Madrid
Mbappe gets the ball on the right after failing to capitalise on the loose ball at the centre of the box. He crosses to the centre and Rudiger meets it though a free header and Real Madrid has one goal back.
- October 23, 2024 01:4758’ Chance for Dortmund!
Malen gets the ball in the box, makes a run and shoots on target, forcing another save by Courtois. The Dutchman is not looking to slow down any time soon.
- October 23, 2024 01:4455’
Dortmund replaces Gittens, a winger with Anton, a defender -- a clear change in strategy for Sahin’s side.
Dortmund looks to have created a yellow wall, which denies Mbappe from taking a shot, then blocks one from Vinicius and forces him to shoot a long-ranger, one that goes over the net.
- October 23, 2024 01:4352'
The cross for Mbappe is intercepted by Dortmund and Vazquez gets to the loose ball , which is deflected out for a corner. That corner sees the ball go out for another corner on the other end. This time, Vinicius, takes a shot on target, which is caught easily by Kobel.
- October 23, 2024 01:4049’
Gittens gets the ball in the box, tries to set up Malen on the far post after Guirassy leaves it but Modric comes to Real’s rescue with a shot outside for a corner, which is punched away by Courtois.
- October 23, 2024 01:3746’
Bellingham passes Vinicius, who gets it back to the Englishman with a cutback. The shot, shot, blocked is then sent it by Valverde but Dortmund has defenders firmly stationed in the box.
- October 23, 2024 01:35Second half begins!
The Real Madrid players took the pitch much before their opponents and look to be raring to go. Dortmund, on the other hand, with a two-goal cushion will need to be cautious not to give the lead away.
- October 23, 2024 01:19HALFTIMEDortmund ahead at the break!
Goals from Maalen and Gittens keeps the visitors ahead at the break and Dortmund players go into their dressing room with smiles on their faces. For Real Madrid, however, there is plenty to thing about.
- October 23, 2024 01:1441’
Dortmund goes for another counter attack and this time, Guirassy tries a right-footed shot that is parries away by Courtois. The Belgian does well to catch the corner kick too.
- October 23, 2024 01:1340’
Real Madrid looks more desperate for a goal than ever. Rodrygo gets the ball from his left and tries a curler which rifles off-target.
- October 23, 2024 01:1037’
Rodrygo gets a ball in the box and he shoots. The ball hits the woodwork and then Bellingham follows the ball and he tries a shot, which again hits the post. Seconds later, Brandt, the Dortmund captain almost concedes an own goal.
What is going on!
- October 23, 2024 01:06GOAL34’ Gittens doubles the lead for Dortmund
Malen becomes the architect as he gets the ball on the right. He looks to cross for Guirassy who is tightly marked and then Gittens sprints into the box.
He is completely unmarked and he finds the net to the horror of Real Madrid. Dortmund is 2-0 now.
- October 23, 2024 01:0633’
Real Madrid is looking for a reply right away as Rodrygo sets up Vazquez on his right. The Spaniard sends his marker to the cleaners but his cross is cleared.
- October 23, 2024 01:02GOAL30’ Dortmund scores
Brandt gets the ball into the box, getting it just off his marker and Guirassy reaches it, setting up Malen eventually. The Dutchman makes no mistake to shoot at rattle the net as the away stand erupts with joy. What a goal this!
- October 23, 2024 01:0129’
Modric latches onto the ball and tries another attack but Dortmund staves off that attack too. Though it is not having the ball, it has done pretty well is denying Real Madrid a breakthrough.
- October 23, 2024 01:0028’
Vazquez, who is playing instead of Carvajal at the right, goes for an attack, running al the way into the box but his cross fails to find a white shirt in time as the ball is cleared.
- October 23, 2024 00:5624’
Real Madrid is happy to keep the ball and is building up slowly, along the right and then cutting back. Meanwhile, Mbappe and Vinicius combine to try and found a gap in the Dortmund defence. They fail and switch play.
- October 23, 2024 00:5118’
Dortmund is trying to drag Real Madrid out for attack but five white shirts look alert at the back, watchful of any development. Meanwhile, Brandt tries to flirt with the defence in the final third.
- October 23, 2024 00:4714’
Dortmund goes for an attack where Gittens’ cross is somehow missed by Courtois. As Malen closes in to punish the mistake, Courtois makes amends, catching the ball on his second attempt.
- October 23, 2024 00:4412’
Vinicius and Bellingham try to combine for an attack but the latter’s through ball misses the Englishman and the development ends to nothing.
- October 23, 2024 00:4210’
Mbappe gets the ball along the right after consecutive corner kicks. He tries to set up a teammate on the far post but Sule heads the ball out of danger.
- October 23, 2024 00:418’
Real Madrid tries to attack with a free-kick, taken by Modric. Sule tries to clear it but the ball falls for Mbappe, whose shot on the volley goes out for a corner after a deflection.
- October 23, 2024 00:407’
Vazquez, Mbappe and Rodrygo try to find the breakthrough around the right side of the box but Dortmund manages to clear the ball out of danger.
- October 23, 2024 00:395’ Chance for Dortmund
Real Madrid is enjoying fair bit of possession early on in the match but Nmecha stelas the ball and Brandt gets the ball into the final third, crosses to Malen, who then sets up Guirassy.
The forward keeps the ball on target but Courtois makes a regulation save. First shot of the game on target.
- October 23, 2024 00:364’
Vinicius junior gets a through ball along the left and makes a run into the final third, tries to beat his marker and ultimately, gets a corner. The corner is too high for Bellingham.
- October 23, 2024 00:342’
Nmecha tries to build an attack but Courtois makes a timely run to get to the ball before any opponent, putting that attack to bed.
- October 23, 2024 00:32Kick Off!
The match begins with Real Madrid in its signature white shirts and Dortmund, also in its recognisable black-and-yellow. The visitors start the match, playing from right to left while Los Blancos start from the other end.
- October 23, 2024 00:31We are ready to go!
Pleasantries exchanged in the technical area. The players shake hands and take their positions on the field. A repeat fixture if the previous UCL final, a guaranteed high-voltage clash.
- October 23, 2024 00:27Minutes to kick off!
The players queue up in the tunnel as the Real Madrid anthem harmonises with the home fans at the Spanish capital. The players are ready, so are the fans.
- October 22, 2024 23:44Dortmund Starting XI
- October 22, 2024 23:00Real Madrid starting XI
- October 22, 2024 22:50Match preview
It’s the best in Spain against German football royalty in the latest round of games in the Champions League.
A rematch of last season’s final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is the headliner on Tuesday, before Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the next chapter of what has been a fairly one-sided rivalry in Europe’s top club competition.
All four teams have been European champions inside the last 30 years and they’ve made mixed starts to this season’s revamped format.
Dortmund has won both of their opening matches — 3-0 at Club Brugge and 7-1 at home to Celtic — to be the early leader and top scorer of the league stage, which sees all 36 teams play eight matches: four at home and four away.
Just like last season when reaching the Champions League final against the odds before losing to Madrid, Dortmund has been far more impressive in Europe than in the Bundesliga. Indeed, after thrashing Celtic, Dortmund lost at Union Berlin four days later.
Madrid, meanwhile, is coming off a surprising 1-0 loss at Lille, the defending champions’ first defeat in the competition since the semifinals in the 2022-23 season.
(From AP)
Latest on Sportstar
- Champions League: Despite Trossard’s missed penalty, Arsenal secures win through own goal against Shakhtar
- Vinicius nets hat-trick as Real Madrid makes comeback win against Dortmund in UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid vs Dortmund Highlights: RMA 5-2 BVB, Vinicius scores hat-trick, UEFA Champions League Updates
- Arsenal vs Shakhtar LIVE Score: ARS 1-0 SHK, Trossard misses penalty, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 updates
- AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE