Arsenal vs Shakhtar LIVE Score: ARS 1-0 SHK, Trossard misses penalty, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 updates

ARS vs SHK: Follow the live updates of the UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, being played at the Emirates Stadium in England.

Updated : Oct 23, 2024 02:04 IST

Team Sportstar
An Arsenal FC fan holds up a scarf outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium.
An Arsenal FC fan holds up a scarf outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images


An Arsenal FC fan holds up a scarf outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Arsenal FC and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

MATCH PREVIEW

Arsenal will look to bounce back from its Premier League upset against Bournemouth when it hosts Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners were left reeling in their previous match as it went a man down – William Saliba – and suffered a 0-2 loss to the Cherries.

In the Champions League, however, it is yet to lose a match, having drawn with Atalanta in its opening match and beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their group stage.

“You have a defeat, that’s part of the game, it happens in very specific conditions as well,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said before the match.

“Let’s move on, take that pain we still have in the tummy and use it for tomorrow night.”

“It puts a bit of perspective into the situation. Obviously we want to win in any context. The reality is that we have made that context very difficult for ourselves.

“It was very difficult already with the amount of players that we had out and the schedule and the games that we had to play but that’s the reality,” he added.

“For that game, we didn’t get away with it. We could have done and it could have been a very different narrative but the reality is we didn’t. Another context is that we have lost one game in six months. Now we have to win again.”

(From Reuters)

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. The match is scheduled for a 9:00 pm local time kick-off on October 22 (12:30 am IST).
How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
