MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2

Head coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday afternoon that Doncic did “really, really well” and is rebounding from a left calf contusion sustained during team workouts in training camp.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 08:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks.
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Luka Doncic participated in his first practice in two weeks on Wednesday, but the forward is unlikely to play when the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks meet in a preseason game on Thursday.

Head coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday afternoon that Doncic did “really, really well” and is rebounding from a left calf contusion sustained during team workouts in training camp.

An MRI exam revealed no major damage and the Mavericks prescribed a week of rest for Doncic before he resumed on-court activities.

Dallas begins the regular season next week, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on October 24. But if Doncic doesn’t play when the Mavericks host Milwaukee on Thursday, the first game of the regular season against the Spurs would mark the first time Dallas has played Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson together.

Thompson, 34, has been on the court for multiple preseason games while dealing with back tightness. He’s off to a slow start shooting, including an 0-for-9 outing Monday against the Clippers.

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal in free agency, and Kidd identified the sharpshooter as a critical piece of the puzzle for the reigning Western Conference champion.

Doncic, 25, is a five-time First-Team All-NBA selection. In 400 career regular-season games, he has averages of 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest.

He outdid those numbers in 2023-24, leading the league in scoring with 33.9 points per game and adding a career-high 9.8 assists to go with 9.2 rebounds per game. Despite the injuries, he played in 22 postseason games, averaging 40.9 minutes, 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Related Topics

Luka Doncic /

Dallas Mavericks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM IST in Bengaluru; Covers off ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pogba dreams of representing France in 2026 World Cup; says his only desire is to play football
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League: Bayern Munich, Man City maintain winning momentum
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2
    Reuters
  2. NBA: 76ers’ Paul George diagnosed with bone bruise but no structural damage after hyperextending knee
    AP
  3. NBA: 76ers’ free agent pickup Paul George leaves pre-season win with hyperextended left knee
    AP
  4. Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter among inductees into Basketball Hall of Fame
    Reuters
  5. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Luka Doncic joins Mavericks in first practice since October 2
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test: Toss at 8:45 AM IST in Bengaluru; Covers off ahead of IND v NZ Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dale Steyn exits as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, says he won’t return for IPL 2025
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pogba dreams of representing France in 2026 World Cup; says his only desire is to play football
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League: Bayern Munich, Man City maintain winning momentum
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment