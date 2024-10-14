MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games

The 76ers announced the decision on Sunday after Embiid missed preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 09:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo - Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid in action.
File Photo - Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo - Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play until the regular season due to his balky left knee.

The 76ers announced the decision on Sunday after Embiid missed preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

“As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday,” the team said. “Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

READ | WNBA to expand Finals to 7-game series next season

Embiid recently said he dropped 25 to 30 pounds in the offseason to help take pressure off the knee.

Embiid will miss preseason games against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Orlando Magic on Friday.

Philadelphia opens the regular season on Oct. 23 against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

Embiid played in just 39 regular-season games last season mainly due to his troublesome left knee.

Embiid, 30, was injured in a collision with Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga on Jan. 30. He underwent a procedure to fix the damage to his meniscus on Feb. 6.

He hobbled through the playoffs after returning to action.

Embiid was superb in the regular season by averaging 34.7 points and 11 rebounds and making the All-Star team for the seventh straight season.

Embiid was NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season when he averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 66 games. He is a two-time scoring champion and also won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the summer.

Overall, Embiid has averages of 27.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 433 games over eight seasons.

Related Topics

Joel Embiid /

Philadelphia 76ers /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai faces early setback in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Saurashtra in deep trouble vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
  2. WNBA to expand Finals to 7-game series next season
    AP
  3. NBA: Three-time champion Danny Green announces retirement
    AP
  4. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
  5. Ex-NBA player Scot Pollard makes contact with heart donor’s family
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 4: Mumbai faces early setback in 262-run chase vs Baroda; Saurashtra in deep trouble vs TN
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Nations League: Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway
    Reuters
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs PAK: Cummins returns to Australia squad, Marsh and Head to miss Pakistan ODI series
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment