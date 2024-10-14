Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more

- October 14, 2024 10:25Now Indian midfielders
It’s time for Indian midfielders.
- October 14, 2024 10:24Tom Craig to Dragons at 20 L
Australian Tom Craig is bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons for 20 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:22Aran Zalewski to Lancers at 27 L
Aran Zalewski of Australia to Kalinga Lancers for 27 lakhs
- October 14, 2024 10:19Victor Wegnez to Soorma at 40 L
Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez is sold to Soorma Hockey Club for 40 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:15Timothy Cross unsold
Timothy Cross of Ireland also goes unsold.
- October 14, 2024 10:14Rafael Vilallonga unsold
Spanish midfielder Rafael Vilallonga goes unsold.
- October 14, 2024 10:13Thomas Habif unsold
Thomas Habif of Argentina remains unsold.
- October 14, 2024 10:12Willott Ky to Delhi 10.5 L
Australian midfielder Willott Ky is bought by Delhi SG Pipers for 10.5 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:11Thomas Sorsby unsold
Thomas Sorsby of Great Britain goes unsold.
- October 14, 2024 10:10Zachary Wallace to Toofans at 26 L
Great Britain’s Zachary Wallace is bought by Hyderabad Toofans for 26 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:07Thies Prinz to Dragons at 18 L
German midfielder Thies Prinz goes to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 18 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:06Lachlan Sharp to Tigers at 18 L
Australian midfielder Lachlan Sharp to Rarh Bengal Tigers for 18 lakhs.
- October 14, 2024 10:04Lot No. 4 up
Lot No. 4 of overseas midfielders are coming up.
- October 14, 2024 10:03130+ player on offer
Today over 130 players will on auctioned.
- October 14, 2024 10:01LIVE action coming soon
The day 2 auction is about to start.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.
- October 14, 2024 09:36Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS
- October 14, 2024 09:29What are the teams in Men’s tournament?
Delhi SG Pipers
Tamil Nadu Dragons
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
UP Rudras
Hyderabad Toofans
Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)
Kalinga Lancers (Odisha)
Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam)
- October 14, 2024 09:27Where to watch HIL Auction Day 2?
- October 14, 2024 09:26Base price categories
Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.
- October 14, 2024 08:54Player Pool
Over 650 men’s players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a balance of domestic and international talent:
- Over 400 domestic men’s players
- Over 150 overseas men’s players
Day 2 auction will feature only men’s players
- October 14, 2024 08:48Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.
After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.
A total of 54 players were sold on the opening day which means 138 more slots are yet to be filled on day 2.
