MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more

HIL Auction 2024: Follow all the Live coverage from Day 2 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 14, 2024 10:25 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Hockey India League 2024 auction ahead of the new season. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:25
    Now Indian midfielders

    It’s time for Indian midfielders. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:24
    Tom Craig to Dragons at 20 L

    Australian Tom Craig is bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons for 20 lakhs. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:22
    Aran Zalewski to Lancers at 27 L

    Aran Zalewski of Australia to Kalinga Lancers for 27 lakhs

  • October 14, 2024 10:19
    Victor Wegnez to Soorma at 40 L

    Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez is sold to Soorma Hockey Club for 40 lakhs.

  • October 14, 2024 10:15
    Timothy Cross unsold

    Timothy Cross of Ireland also goes unsold. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:14
    Rafael Vilallonga unsold

    Spanish midfielder Rafael Vilallonga goes unsold. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:13
    Thomas Habif unsold

    Thomas Habif of Argentina remains unsold. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:12
    Willott Ky to Delhi 10.5 L

    Australian midfielder Willott Ky is bought by Delhi SG Pipers for 10.5 lakhs. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:11
    Thomas Sorsby unsold

    Thomas Sorsby of Great Britain goes unsold. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:10
    Zachary Wallace to Toofans at 26 L

    Great Britain’s Zachary Wallace is bought by Hyderabad Toofans for 26 lakhs. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:07
    Thies Prinz to Dragons at 18 L

    German midfielder Thies Prinz goes to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 18 lakhs. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:06
    Lachlan Sharp to Tigers at 18 L

    Australian midfielder Lachlan Sharp to Rarh Bengal Tigers for 18 lakhs. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:04
    Lot No. 4 up

    Lot No. 4 of overseas midfielders are coming up. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:03
    130+ player on offer

    Today over 130 players will on auctioned. 

  • October 14, 2024 10:01
    LIVE action coming soon

    The day 2 auction is about to start.

    Stay tuned for all the live updates.

  • October 14, 2024 09:48
    Remaining purse of all 8 teams

    Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?

    Here’s a look at the remaining money in the purse of all eight men’s franchises after Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction.

  • October 14, 2024 09:48
    Top five expensive foreigners from day 1

    HIL 2024-25: Top five expensive foreigners from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction

    HIL 2024-25 Auction: Here are the top five most expensive foreigners from day 1 of the Hockey India League auction in Delhi.

  • October 14, 2024 09:41
    Top five most expensive players from day 1

    HIL 2024-25: Top five most expensive players from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction

    HIL 2024-25 Auction: Here are the top five most expensive players from day 1 of the Hockey India League auction in Delhi.

  • October 14, 2024 09:36
    Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS

    Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs

    HIL Auction 2024: Follow all the highlights from Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.

  • October 14, 2024 09:32
    Full list of sold and unsold players from day 1

    Hockey India League Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

    The HIL 2024 player auction, being held in Delhi on October 13, 14 and 16, will witness more than 1000 players going under the hammer.

  • October 14, 2024 09:29
    What are the teams in Men’s tournament?

    Delhi SG Pipers

    Tamil Nadu Dragons

    Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

    UP Rudras

    Hyderabad Toofans

    Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)

    Kalinga Lancers (Odisha)

    Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam)

  • October 14, 2024 09:27
    Where to watch HIL Auction Day 2?

    Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Live-streaming info, when and where to watch HIL auction day 2?

    The second day of players’ auction for the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

  • October 14, 2024 09:26
    Base price categories

    Players are divided into three base price categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves.

  • October 14, 2024 08:54
    Player Pool

    Over 650 men’s players have registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, with a balance of domestic and international talent:

    - Over 400 domestic men’s players

    - Over 150 overseas men’s players

    Day 2 auction will feature only men’s players

    A total of 54 players were sold on the opening day which means 138 more slots are yet to be filled on day 2.

  • October 14, 2024 08:48
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 2 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction happening at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Sunday.

    After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

    A total of 54 players were sold on the opening day which means 138 more slots are yet to be filled on day 2. 

Related Topics

Hockey India League 2024 /

Hockey India League /

HIL /

HIL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Live-streaming info, when and where to watch HIL auction day 2?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Harmanpreet costliest, other national players go for big money on day one of auction
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. HIL 2024-25: Top five expensive foreigners from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. HIL 2024-25: Top five most expensive players from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment