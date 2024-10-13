HIL 2024-25: Top five expensive foreigners from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction

The two-day men’s auction for Hockey India League 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday.

Eight teams went all in to buy the international stars from various hockey powerhouse nations like Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Australia after battling it out for India’s bronze medal winning Paris Olympics 2024 squad.

Here are the top five most expensive foreigners from day 1 of the auction:

Defender - Gonzalo Peillat - Germany (Hyderabad Toofans - Rs 68 lakh)

German defender Gonzalo Peillat will play for Hyderabad Toofans in Hockey India League 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Argentine-turned-German national team player is one of the most dangerous drag-flicker in international Hockey. Gonzalo Peillat was one of the lynchpins of Argentina’s historic triumph at the Rio Olympics in 2016 as he finished as the tournament’s top scorer. However, following a bitter team dispute, the defender was sidelined from the national side.

He switched nationality and made debut for Germany in 2022. In 2023, he was part of the team which won the World Cup in India.

At the Paris Olympics, where Germany finished as runner-up, Peillat scored four goals including one against Argentina in the quarterfinals.

In HIL 2024-25, the 32-year-old Peillat will play for Hyderabad Toofans after he was bought for Rs 68 lakh, making him the most expensive foreigner on day one of the auction.

Defender - Jip Janssen - Netherlands (Tamil Nadu Dragons - Rs 54 Lakh)

Dutch defender Jip Janssen will represent Tamil Nadu Dragons in Hockey India League 2024-25 season. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jip Janssen is a 26-year-old defender who plays for the Netherlands. He was part of the team which won gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In Paris, he was the team’s top scorer with five goals.

In HIL 2024-25, Janssen will play for Tamil Nadu Dragons after the Chennai-based team bought him for Rs 54 lakh.

Defender - Jeremy Hayward - Australia - (Soorma Hockey Club - Rs 42 Lakh)

Jeremy Hayward of the Kookaburras during game 2 of the International Hockey Test Series between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 31-year-old Australian defender was part of the Australian team who won the 2014 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Darwin-born player has been an integral part of the Australian team since his debut in 2014.

Despite major injury set-backs, Hayward has finished as the Kookaburras’ top scorer in 2017 before competing at all three major tournaments in 2018. In 2023, Jeremy captained the Kookaburras for the first time in the FIH Pro League mini tournament in Hobart in 2023.

In HIL 2024-25, Hayward will play for Soorma Hockey Club after the Punjab-based team bought him for Rs 42 lakh.

Defender - Lars Balk - Netherlands (UP Rudras - Rs 40 Lakhs)

Lars Balk of Team Netherlands passes the ball during the Men’s Pool A match between Germany and Netherlands on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Netherlands’ defender Lars Balk is versatile player who can also play as a midfielder. The 28-year-old made his outdoor debut in 2016 in a Test against Argentina.

In 134 matches for Oranje, Balk has scored three goals and won silver at the 2018 World Cup.

In HIL 2024-25, Balk will play for UP Rudras after the Lucknow-based team bought him for Rs 40 lakh.

Forward - Duco Telgenkamp - Netherlands (Tamil Nadu Dragons - Rs 36 Lakhs)

Duco Telgenkamp of the Netherlands scores a goal during the Hockey - Olympic Games Paris 2024 final match between Netherlands and Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting young forwards in international hockey. In 2023, he was named in the squad for the FIH Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. Telgenkamp got his senior debut in the same year following his impressive performance for the junior team.

During the men’s field hockey final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, he became the centre of a significant controversy following the Netherlands’ victory over Germany. Following scoring the winning goal, Telgenkamp mocked Danneberg by making a shushing gesture, which sparked a physical altercation on the field.

In HIL 2024-25, Telgenkamp will play for Tamil Nadu Dragons after the Chennai-based team bought him for Rs 36 lakh, making his the most expensive foreign forward.