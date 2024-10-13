MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand

The 28-year-old, who was named late on Friday as a travelling reserve for India’s three-Test series against New Zealand starting from October 16 in Bengaluru, bowled only eight overs on the first day here.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 21:40 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
File Photo: India’s Prasidh Krishna in action against South Africa during a Test match.
File Photo: India’s Prasidh Krishna in action against South Africa during a Test match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Prasidh Krishna in action against South Africa during a Test match. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna not taking the field on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match against Madhya Pradesh here at the Holkar Stadium raised fresh concerns over the speedster’s fitness.

The 28-year-old, who was named late on Friday as a travelling reserve for India’s three-Test series against New Zealand starting from October 16 in Bengaluru, bowled only eight overs on the first day here, also Friday.

It was only recent that he made a comeback at the Duleep Trophy following a eight-month absence because of a quadriceps injury, which incidentally he suffered in his previous Ranji Trophy match, against Gujarat in January, where he bowled just 14.5 overs.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shubham Sharma knocks ton as Madhya Pradesh in control against Karnataka on Day 3

Though there was no official confirmation over what was ailing the speedster,  Sportstar understands that he experienced some discomfort while running on the opening day. It is to be noted that the rain-battered outfield at the Holkar Stadium was not up to the mark and a majority of Karnataka players struggled. So much so that a whole day’s play on Saturday was cancelled.

Prasidh is highly rated by the Indian think-tank, and his form and physical well-being are of importance ahead of India’s five-Test tour of Australia starting late next month. Even if him sitting on the sidelines in Indore was a precautionary move, Karnataka missed him badly, as it was a bowler short in its quest to bowl MP out and harbour hopes of securing the first-innings lead.

Related stories

Related Topics

M. Prasidh Krishna /

Karnataka /

Madhya Pradesh /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 39/1 in 5 overs, needs 113 more to win; Jemimah, Mandhana at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. HIL 2024-25: Top five most expensive players from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shubham Sharma knocks ton as Madhya Pradesh in control against Karnataka on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: All-round Mayank Markande helps Punjab take lead against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final-day finish against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND 39/1 in 5 overs, needs 113 more to win; Jemimah, Mandhana at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. HIL 2024-25: Top five most expensive players from day 1 of Hockey India League Auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. Fresh injury concerns over Prasidh Krishna ahead of India’s Test series against New Zealand
    N. Sudarshan
  4. IND vs AUS: Why was Phoebe Litchfield not given leg before wicket against Deepti Sharma? MCC rule explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment