MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final day finish against Mumbai

Despite having Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, along with Shreyas Iyer and a line-up of capable all-rounders to follow, Mumbai will have to bat well, especially given that spinners have dominated the first session.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 19:36 IST , Vadodara - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
File photo: Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth steadied Baroda’s innings with a 102-run stand, followed by another partnership between Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya to help set a target of 262.
File photo: Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth steadied Baroda’s innings with a 102-run stand, followed by another partnership between Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya to help set a target of 262. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth steadied Baroda’s innings with a 102-run stand, followed by another partnership between Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya to help set a target of 262. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The opening round Ranji Trophy fixture between host Baroda and defending champion Mumbai has been set up for an exciting finish, with both teams vying for a win to kick off their Group A campaigns.

Baroda, after a precarious start at 41 for six, managed to post a total of 185 before being bowled out in its second innings. Chasing a challenging target of 262 on a turning pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Mumbai was 42 for two before Sunday’s play was cut short due to bad light, just four minutes before the scheduled close.

Despite having captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, along with Shreyas Iyer and a line-up of capable all-rounders to follow, Mumbai will have to bat exceptionally well, especially given that spinners have dominated the first session.

This was evident on the third morning when Baroda resumed its second innings at nine without loss. Shardul Thakur provided Mumbai with an early breakthrough, tempting Jyotsnil Singh to chase an outswinger and get caught behind.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mukesh, openers help Bengal take control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 3

Tanush Kotian, the in-form all-rounder, then took control, claiming three wickets in seven balls to wrestle Mumbai back into the contest. The left-handed pair of Shashwat Rawat and Raj Limbani, the nightwatcher, fell lbw, while Kotian bowled Mitesh Patel with a sharp offspinner that went through the gate, a textbook dismissal of a right-hander.

When debutant offspinner Himanshu Singh claimed his maiden wicket, with Vishnu Solanki gloving one to leg-slip, Baroda was in deep trouble at 41 for six, with a lead of just 117. However, Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth steadied the innings with a 102-run stand, followed by another frustrating partnership between Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya.

Krunal swept the offspinners with precision, while Pithiya played some elegant drives. Kotian eventually dismissed Pithiya for his fifth wicket, well after Tea, before Himanshu wrapped up the innings with his third scalp.

In response, Prithvi Shaw flicked Pithiya, bowling around the wicket, to Shivalik at leg-slip. Shivalik’s quick thinking then led to Hardik Tamore’s unusual dismissal. After missing a sweep, Tamore was on his knees when the ball ricocheted off the keeper’s shoulder to Shivalik. Spotting that Tamore’s back foot was just outside the crease, Shivalik swiftly removed the bails to leave the match on a knife’s edge.

Related stories

Related Topics

Baroda /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 7/0; Mooney, Harris open; Asha Shobana ruled out due to ankle injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘I like to go out and fail or succeed on my own terms,’ says Sanju Samson after knock against Bangladesh to end rut
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Netherlands’ Lars Balk sold to UP Rudras for 40 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final day finish against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final day finish against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anikethreddy fifer keeps Hyderabad alive against Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mukesh, openers help Bengal take control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 3
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 7/0; Mooney, Harris open; Asha Shobana ruled out due to ankle injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘I like to go out and fail or succeed on my own terms,’ says Sanju Samson after knock against Bangladesh to end rut
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Netherlands’ Lars Balk sold to UP Rudras for 40 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final day finish against Mumbai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment