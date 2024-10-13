Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Baroda fights back to set up exciting final day finish against Mumbai

The opening round Ranji Trophy fixture between host Baroda and defending champion Mumbai has been set up for an exciting finish, with both teams vying for a win to kick off their Group A campaigns.

Baroda, after a precarious start at 41 for six, managed to post a total of 185 before being bowled out in its second innings. Chasing a challenging target of 262 on a turning pitch at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium, Mumbai was 42 for two before Sunday’s play was cut short due to bad light, just four minutes before the scheduled close.

Despite having captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, along with Shreyas Iyer and a line-up of capable all-rounders to follow, Mumbai will have to bat exceptionally well, especially given that spinners have dominated the first session.

This was evident on the third morning when Baroda resumed its second innings at nine without loss. Shardul Thakur provided Mumbai with an early breakthrough, tempting Jyotsnil Singh to chase an outswinger and get caught behind.

Tanush Kotian, the in-form all-rounder, then took control, claiming three wickets in seven balls to wrestle Mumbai back into the contest. The left-handed pair of Shashwat Rawat and Raj Limbani, the nightwatcher, fell lbw, while Kotian bowled Mitesh Patel with a sharp offspinner that went through the gate, a textbook dismissal of a right-hander.

When debutant offspinner Himanshu Singh claimed his maiden wicket, with Vishnu Solanki gloving one to leg-slip, Baroda was in deep trouble at 41 for six, with a lead of just 117. However, Krunal Pandya and Atit Sheth steadied the innings with a 102-run stand, followed by another frustrating partnership between Krunal and Mahesh Pithiya.

Krunal swept the offspinners with precision, while Pithiya played some elegant drives. Kotian eventually dismissed Pithiya for his fifth wicket, well after Tea, before Himanshu wrapped up the innings with his third scalp.

In response, Prithvi Shaw flicked Pithiya, bowling around the wicket, to Shivalik at leg-slip. Shivalik’s quick thinking then led to Hardik Tamore’s unusual dismissal. After missing a sweep, Tamore was on his knees when the ball ricocheted off the keeper’s shoulder to Shivalik. Spotting that Tamore’s back foot was just outside the crease, Shivalik swiftly removed the bails to leave the match on a knife’s edge.