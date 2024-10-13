MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3

TN started day three on 278 for three and was bowled out for 367 at the stroke of lunch, having secured a 164-run first-innings lead.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 19:22 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Saurashtra,
Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Saurashtra, | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
infoIcon

Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Saurashtra, | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Debutant pacer Gurjapneet Singh produced a brilliant spell (9-5-7-4) in the second innings and put Tamil Nadu in a commanding position against Saurashtra in the opening round Ranji Trophy clash at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground on Sunday.

TN started day three on 278 for three and was bowled out for 367 at lunch, having secured a 164-run first-innings lead.

Gurjapneet, wicketless in the first essay, wrecked the Saurashtra top-order to leave the opposition in tatters at 16 for five. At stumps, the visitor finished on 35 for five after heavy rains washed out the entirety of the final session.

The tall left-arm seamer made full use of the new ball, coming around the wicket and shaping it away from the right-handers. He judiciously employed the short ball and got his maiden wicket when Chirag Jani, surprised by a bouncer, pulled it straight to mid-wicket.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan partnership helps Tamil Nadu dominate Saurashtra on Day 2

The 25-year-old then got the big scalp of Cheteswhar Pujara, trapped plumb in front for a duck. Parshwaraj Rana was the next go, edging a pull to the keeper down the leg-side before Prerark Mankad got squared up and was caught behind.

Earlier in the day, another left-arm pacer and Saurashtra skipper, Jaydev Unadkat (six for 61), led from the front as he scythed through the TN middle order with the second new ball, claiming his 24th five-for in first-class cricket.

The veteran pacer kept it full, swinging it both ways and pinned the batters to the crease in his seven-over burst (7-3-13-4) that saw the home team lose five wickets for 18 runs.

However, 18-year-old debutant C. Andre Siddarth (38) played an assured knock and, alongside M. Mohammed, added 60 runs for the ninth wicket to take the lead past 150.

With rain expected on the fourth and final day, Sai Kishore’s men will desperately pray the sun comes out as they sense an opportunity to start the season with a big win.

Scoreboard:
Saurashtra-1st innings: 203
Tamil Nadu-1st innings: B. Sai Sudharsan (run out) 82, N. Jagadeesan c Harvik b Unadkat 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul c (sub) b Vora 49, B. Indrajith c (sub) b Unadkat 40, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar b Unadkat 5, M. Shahrukh Khan lbw b Unadkat 8, C. Andre Siddarth lbw b Dodiya 38, R. Sonu Yadav c Harvik b Unadkat, R. Sai Kishore c Harvik b Unadkat 2, M. Mohammed (not out) 26, Gurjapneet Singh c Unadkat b Dodiya 5; Extras (lb-9, w-1, nb-2): 12; Total (in 121.3 overs): 367
Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-196, 3-269, 4-283, 5-295, 6-295, 7-295, 8-301, 9-361
Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 24-6-61-6, Vora 18-7-47-1, Jani 16-5-38-0, Mankad 9-0-32-0, Dharmendrasinh 27-4-96-0, Dodiya 18.3-0-59-2, Rana 9-2-25-0.
Saurashtra-2nd innings: Harvik Desai b Sonu 5, Chirag Jani c Andre b Gurjapneet 3, Parshwaraj Rana c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 6, Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Gurjapneet 0, Arpit Vasavada batting 15, Prerark Mankad c Jagadeesan b Gurjapneet 1, Sheldon Jackson batting 5; Total (for five wkts in 25 overs): 35
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-9, 3-13, 4-14, 5-16
Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 9-5-7-4, Sonu 8-3-11-1, Mohammed 4-1-8-0, Sai Kishore 2-0-6-0, Shahrukh 2-0-3-0.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Saurashtra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s brand of cricket makes it very difficult for visiting teams: New Zealand coach Stead ahead of Test series
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 0/0; Captain Alyssa Healy ruled out, Vastrakar back for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anikethreddy fifer keeps Hyderabad alive against Gujarat
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mukesh, openers help Bengal take control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 3
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka-Madhya Pradesh match abandoned on day two
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Special to score hundred at my home ground, says Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s brand of cricket makes it very difficult for visiting teams: New Zealand coach Stead ahead of Test series
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Gurjapneet’s four-fer puts Tamil Nadu in command against Saurashtra on Day 3
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 0/0; Captain Alyssa Healy ruled out, Vastrakar back for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tamil Nadu Dragons squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment