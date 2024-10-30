As the IPL player retention deadline approaches, here’s a quick overview of the RTM rule, which will greatly influence the retention strategies of all 10 teams.

Q: What is the RTM card, and when was it introduced?

A: The RTM (Right to Match) card was introduced during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2014.

Q: How long was the RTM card retained in the IPL auctions?

A: The RTM card was retained for the mega auction before IPL 2018 but was discontinued before the 2022 season.

Q: How many RTM cards were franchises allowed to use in previous mega auctions?

A: Franchises were allowed a maximum of three RTM cards during mega auctions.

Q: What does the RTM card allow a franchise to do?

A: The RTM card allows a franchise to buy back a player who was part of their squad in the previous season by matching the price at which that player is sold at the auction.

Q: How did the RTM process work in past mega auctions?

A: In past mega auctions, once a player was declared sold, the auctioneer would ask the previous franchise if it wished to buy him back. If it decided to do so, it would secure the player for the final bid amount made in the auction.

Q: What is the new rule regarding the RTM card in the upcoming 2025 mega auction?

A: In the upcoming auction, if the previous franchise wants to use the RTM card, the franchise that made the final bid will have an additional opportunity to raise its bid.

Q: What happens if the final bidding franchise raises its bid?

A: If the final bidding franchise raises their bid, the original team will need to match that new bid using the RTM card to secure the player.

Q: How many RTMs will franchises have at this mega auction?

A: Franchises can decide how to combine outright retentions and RTM cards to keep up to six players from their 2024 squad. If a franchise chooses not to retain any players, it will have six RTM cards for the auction. On the other hand, if a franchise retains all six players, it won’t have any RTM cards available for the auction.