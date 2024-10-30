ICC appoints Sumathi Dharmawardena as new Independent Chairman of Anti-Corruption Unit

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday appointed Sri Lanka’s Sumathi Dharmawardena as the new Independent Chairman for its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Dharmawardena replaced Sir Ronnie Flanagan, who retired from the position after 14 years in charge.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the appointment of Sumathi Dharmawardena PC as the new Independent Chair of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU),” the ICC said in a release.

Dharmawardena has served as the Additional Solicitor General at the Attorney General’s Department of Sri Lanka, representing the Government and its Ministry of Sport in numerous legal issues.

He also has had stints with Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, investigating sports corruption matters and overseeing prosecutions under the Prevention of Offences relating to the Sports Act.

“The Independent Chair of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit is responsible for overseeing and leading the ACU, which is managed at the executive level by the General Manager - Integrity. Mr Dharmawardena starts in the role on 1 November 2024,” added ICC.