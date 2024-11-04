MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young

If Williamson had been available for the series, Young would have ended up carrying drinks, something he has been used to more than getting game time since making his Test debut in 2020.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 18:38 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
New Zealand’s Will Young in action during the 3rd Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
New Zealand’s Will Young in action during the 3rd Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Will Young in action during the 3rd Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

He was not the highest run-getter of the series. He wasn’t adjudged the Player of the Match in any of New Zealand’s three memorable wins on a trot. In fact, had Kane Williamson been available for the series, he would have ended up carrying drinks – something he has been used to more than getting game time since making his Test debut in 2020 – rather than impressing with his composure and being adjudged the Player of the Series.

No wonder Will Young wore a content look on his face on Sunday afternoon.

“To be honest, since my debut about four years ago, being in and out through form, through selection, I have been a reserve batter for a number of years now,” Young said.

“I have come to know the feeling of running the drinks really well. When I do get an opportunity to play, I am more excited to go out and do my own thing in my own way and not try to replace Kane or whoever it might be, just play my own game and see it as a great opportunity rather than big boots to fill,” he added.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Australia tour, Gambhir and his trusted staff under scanner after India’s no-show against New Zealand

The manner in which he has applied himself in this series – ensuring the chase didn’t get tricky in Bengaluru with an unbeaten 48 and then starring with successive fifties at Wankhede Stadium on a turning track – indicated that Young was as mature as any other senior member of New Zealand’s batting pack.

“If you look at all three matches, there were different challenges in each. Obviously in Bangalore, a lot of wickets fell to seam and then Pune and Mumbai were a lot more challenging against spin,” he said.

“For a New Zealander coming over here and playing in Indian conditions, it’s always going to give more satisfaction of scoring runs against spin, so runs and Pune or Mumbai felt more special,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Will Young /

New Zealand /

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Crisis manager Cummins guides Australia to tense win over Pakistan
    Reuters
  3. WI vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Livingstone smashes England to series-levelling win against West Indies
    Reuters
  4. Najmul Hossain Shanto to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan after South Africa mauling
    AFP
  5. Australia to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, one ODI during January-February 2025
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports wrap, November 4: India Seniors bag silver medal in 16th Bridge Olympiad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas next
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL auction set to be held on November 24 and 25; Riyadh likely venue
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers signs Olympian Jacob Whetton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment