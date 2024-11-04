IND vs NZ: Excited to do my own thing rather than try to replace Kane Williamson, says Will Young

He was not the highest run-getter of the series. He wasn’t adjudged the Player of the Match in any of New Zealand’s three memorable wins on a trot. In fact, had Kane Williamson been available for the series, he would have ended up carrying drinks – something he has been used to more than getting game time since making his Test debut in 2020 – rather than impressing with his composure and being adjudged the Player of the Series.

No wonder Will Young wore a content look on his face on Sunday afternoon.

“To be honest, since my debut about four years ago, being in and out through form, through selection, I have been a reserve batter for a number of years now,” Young said.

“I have come to know the feeling of running the drinks really well. When I do get an opportunity to play, I am more excited to go out and do my own thing in my own way and not try to replace Kane or whoever it might be, just play my own game and see it as a great opportunity rather than big boots to fill,” he added.

The manner in which he has applied himself in this series – ensuring the chase didn’t get tricky in Bengaluru with an unbeaten 48 and then starring with successive fifties at Wankhede Stadium on a turning track – indicated that Young was as mature as any other senior member of New Zealand’s batting pack.

“If you look at all three matches, there were different challenges in each. Obviously in Bangalore, a lot of wickets fell to seam and then Pune and Mumbai were a lot more challenging against spin,” he said.

“For a New Zealander coming over here and playing in Indian conditions, it’s always going to give more satisfaction of scoring runs against spin, so runs and Pune or Mumbai felt more special,” he added.