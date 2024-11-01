MagazineBuy Print

Australia to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, one ODI during January-February 2025

Both Tests, part of the current World Test Championship cycle, will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pat Cummins-led Australian men’s cricket team will play two Tests in Sri Lanka early next year.
FILE PHOTO: Pat Cummins-led Australian men’s cricket team will play two Tests in Sri Lanka early next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pat Cummins-led Australian men’s cricket team will play two Tests in Sri Lanka early next year. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australian men’s cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series as well as a one-off ODI during January-February next year, said Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday.

The Test series will be a part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Both Tests will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. The first match will begin on January 29 while the second one will start on February 6.

The one-off ODI, a day-night fixture, will be held on February 13 with the venue yet to be confirmed.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have a Test series each prior to the next year’s duel. The former is set to host India, the current WTC table topper, for a five-match Test series from November 22 to January 7 while the latter will visit South Africa for a two-match series from November 27 to December 9.

Australia, who beat India in the previous WTC final in 2023, is currently placed second in the standings with a win-percentage of 62.50 while Sri Lanka is third with 55.56.

The final of the World Test Championship will be held at Lord’s, London, from June 11 to 15.

