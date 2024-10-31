MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND: Rabada rested, Coetze-Jansen return as South Africa names squad for T20 series against India

The T20s against India start in Durban on November 8, with matches in Port Elizabeth on November 10, Pretoria on November 13 and Johannesburg’s Wanderers on November 15.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 14:55 IST , JOHANNESBURG - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, along with Lungi Ngidi, as South Africa looks ahead to the two-test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November.
Top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, along with Lungi Ngidi, as South Africa looks ahead to the two-test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, along with Lungi Ngidi, as South Africa looks ahead to the two-test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The fast-bowling duo of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen were both included in South Africa’s 16-man squad for the four-match T20 series against India, scheduled for November 8-15, Cricket South Africa announced on Thursday.

The pair return after injury lay-offs with Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and David Miller also back in the squad.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana, 24, has received his maiden call-up after finishing among the top wicket-takers in this season’s CSA T20 Challenge with 12 wickets at an average of 14.08.

Top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, along with Lungi Ngidi, as South Africa looks ahead to the two-test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November.

ALSO READ: BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6

The T20s against India start in Durban on November 8, with matches in Port Elizabeth on November 10, Pretoria on November 13 and Johannesburg’s Wanderers on November 15.

“It’s both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026. The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit,” said coach Ron Walter in a statement.

Squad:
Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira (both Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (North West Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj, David Miller (both Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton (both Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Related Topics

Gerald Coetzee /

Marco Jansen /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players live updates; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant likely to be released
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND: Rabada rested, Coetze-Jansen return as South Africa names squad for T20 series against India
    Reuters
  3. IPL Retention 2025 Live: Kohli, Dhoni set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Top overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SA vs IND: Rabada rested, Coetze-Jansen return as South Africa names squad for T20 series against India
    Reuters
  2. Glenn Maxwell could return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka series
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test: Mulder joins run-fest with ton as South Africa declares at 575-6
    Reuters
  4. WI vs ENG: Hetmyer returns as West Indies announces squad for ODI series against England
    Reuters
  5. Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, to join Australia’s coaching staff for upcoming T20Is against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2025 Retention: Full list of retained players live updates; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant likely to be released
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND: Rabada rested, Coetze-Jansen return as South Africa names squad for T20 series against India
    Reuters
  3. IPL Retention 2025 Live: Kohli, Dhoni set to be retained; Pant, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among players released
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Batters struggle on bouncy surface as India A is shot out for 107
    PTI
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Top overseas players who withdrew from Indian Premier League after being picked in auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment