India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, lead by 88 runs v IND A; Mukesh picks six

- November 01, 2024 07:33WAUS A 195 all out
Mukesh to Murphy, gets hit on the thigh pad again. Spread out field employed. Murphy goes for a big swing but doesn’t connect. Murphy mistimes his pull but it falls safe and manages to sneak in a couple. WICKET!! Short ball outside off, Murphy looks to go big again, only manages to hole out to skipper Gaikwad at long on.
Murphy c Gaikwad b Mukesh 33 (47)
Six wickets for Mukesh Kumar! That will be Lunch on Day 2.
- November 01, 2024 07:28AUS A 193/9 in 62 overs
Murphy looks to go after Prasidh, not enough connection and he manages to come back for a single. Murphy throws everything behind the shot again, Prasidh foxes him with a slower ball. Single off the penultimate ball. Four!! Buckingham drives hard and gets it past mid off for a boundary.
- November 01, 2024 07:22WAUS A 186/9 in 61 overs
Four!! Mukesh to Doggett, punches a wide one through the cover to the boundary. WICKET!! Five wicket haul for Mukesh! Angled in and Doggett plays the wrong line. Just enough movement off the seam.
Doggett b Mukesh 8 (10)
Buckingham in at 11.
- November 01, 2024 07:17AUS 182/8 in 60 overs
Prasidh to Doggett, angled into the body, bounces off his thigh pad. Short outside off, Doggett pulls it wide of mid on and will get three.
- November 01, 2024 07:12AUS A 179/ 8 in 59 overs
Mukesh back as well. Murphy steers to backward point for a single. Doggett gets off the mark with a single to mid on.
- November 01, 2024 07:05WAUS A 177/8 in 58 overs
Prasidh back into the attack. Murphy defends one close to his body and gets a quick single. WICKET!! The bowling change works. Banged in short, O’Neill goes for the pull and only manages to glove it to the keeper.
O’Neill c Kishan b Prasidh 13 (29)
Brendan Doggett in at 10.
- November 01, 2024 06:59AUS A 174/7 in 57 overs
Saini to Murphy. Edged and runs past the slip cordon to the boundary for four. Extra bounce from over the wicket for Saini. Six!! Short on the body, Murphy pulls it handsomely over square leg for six!
- November 01, 2024 06:55AUS A 163/7 in 56 overs
Manav again. O’Neill brings out the sweep but hits it straight to deep fine for a single. Murphy punches one through the covers for a couple.
- November 01, 2024 06:49AUS A 159/7 in 55 overs
Saini to Murphy, clipped to deep fine leg for a single. Full on leg stump, hits his pads and trickles to the legside for leg byes.
- November 01, 2024 06:47AUS A 157/7 in 54 overs
Suthar to O’Neill, the edge just goes past a diving first slip for a single. Murphy looks to sweep but is hit on the pads outside the line.
- November 01, 2024 06:42AUS A 155/7 in 53 overs
Saini continues. Murphy guides to deep point for a single. O’Neill looks to go big over midwicket, gets no connection on the ball. O’Neill drives through mid off and a fumble will allow the batters to run three.
- November 01, 2024 06:37AUS A 151/7 in 52 overs
Manav Suthar into the attack. Murphy goes on the back foot and punches to cover for a single.
- November 01, 2024 06:29AUS A 150/7 in 51 overs
Navdeep Saini into the attack. On the hips, turned to deep fine for a single by O’Neill. Four!! A touch too short, Murphy leans back and pulls over midwicket for a boundary. Short again, pulled along the ground to fine leg. 150 up for Australia A!
- November 01, 2024 06:25AUS A 144/7 in 50 overs
Nitish continues. Four!! Full ball, O’Neill drives it past mid off for a sublime boundary. Touch too full again, clipped to mid on for a single.
- November 01, 2024 06:19AUS A 137/7 in 49 overs
Mukesh continues. One wicket away from a five-for. O’Neill gets an inside edge that trickles fine for a single.
- November 01, 2024 06:12WAUS A 136/7 in 48 overs
Nitish Reddy into the attack. Short outside offstump to McSweeney, punches to deep point for a couple. Fuller, driven straight to mid off. WICKET!! Full outside off, McSweeney goes for a drive but his edge flies straight to Sudharsan at gully.
McSweeney c Sudharsan b Nitish 39 (131)
Todd Murphy in at 9.
- November 01, 2024 06:06WAUS A 134/6 in 47 overs
Mukesh continues. Slightly short, Philippe swivels and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Philippe lets one go on length, wasn’t too far away from the stumps. WICKET!! Philippe looks for another pull shot, too early into the shot, balloons an easy catch to the slip fielder.
Philippe c Sudharsan b Mukesh 4 (5)
Fergus O’Neill at 8. Huge appeals for lbw first ball, was going down leg.
- November 01, 2024 06:02AUS 130/5 in 46 overs
Prasidh to McSweeney, slightly wide, cut to deep point for a couple. Four!! Short and wide again, McSweeney looks to go hard, gets an edge that flies over the cordon for a boundary.
- November 01, 2024 05:56WAUS A 124/5 in 45 overs
Mukesh to Connolly, beats the outside edge as he looked to punch. Connolly is rapped on the pads by an in ducker, was comfortably down the legside. WICKET!! Connolly looks to flick another full one on the pads, hits it straight to Suthar at square leg.
Connolly c Suthar b Mukesh 37 (60)
Josh Philippe in at 7.
- November 01, 2024 05:51AUS A 124/4 in 44 overs
Four!! Prasidh to Connolly, touch too full, driven through the covers for a boundary. Four!! Slightly wider, Connolly guides it through slip and gully for another boundary. Another punch down the ground, this time he’ll only get a couple. Four!! Fuller and straighter, this time his punch down the ground has enough on it to run to the fence.
- November 01, 2024 05:46AUS A 109/4 in 43 overs
Mukesh continues. Connolly pushes to cover and scampers across for a single. Full on the pads, flicked through square leg for a couple. Australia A takes the lead in the first innings. Mukesh goes for a short one, McSweeney pulls out of the way.
- November 01, 2024 05:41AUS A 106/4 in 42 overs
Prasidh to Connolly, angled in to the left-hander, misses his legside flick. Yorker length outside off, Connolly misses his attempted drive. Appeals for lbw after another full ball raps him on the pads. Not given on field. Maybe an inside edge. Four!! Connolly finally connects the cover drive and it runs away to the boundary. 100 up for Australia A!. Shorter in length, punched to point where the fielder giving chase restricts it to three.
- November 01, 2024 05:37AUS A 99/4 in 41 overs
Mukesh from the other end. Shorter in length compared to Prasidh and wider. Easy for McSweeney to let it go. A touch fuller and in line with the stumps, defended off the back foot. Huge appeals for lbw! Fuller and angling in, impact was just outside offstump.
- November 01, 2024 05:32Time for Day 2!
Prasidh with the ball in hand. First ball to Connolly. Full outside off stump, left alone. Full again, but straighter, driven straight back to the bowler. Connolly drives a full one straight to short mid off. Maiden over.
AUS A 99/4 in 40 overs
- November 01, 2024 05:20SQUADS
Australia A: Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
- November 01, 2024 05:12DAY 1 Report
- November 01, 2024 04:51LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch India A vs Australia A series?
The broadcast and live streaming of the India A vs Australia A series will be available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app. The matches will also be streamed on Kayo Sports.
- November 01, 2024 04:38Series Schedule
What is the schedule and timings for the India A vs Australia A series?
1st Unoffical Test: October 31-November 3 - Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (10am AEST/5:30am IST)
2nd Unofficial Test: November 7-10 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (10.30am AEDT/5am IST)
- November 01, 2024 04:31Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day 2 of the unofficial test between India A and Australia A. Stay Tuned for all updates and live commentary from the game.
