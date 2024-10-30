Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad

Australia A will host India A in the first of two unofficial Test matches, taking place from October 31 to November 3 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.
The performances of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna will be key focal points, especially since they have been included in India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Easwaran serving as vice-captain for the series.
Australia A vs India A two-match series full squads
Australia A: Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee
India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
Where will the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
When will the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
