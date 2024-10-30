MagazineBuy Print

Australia A vs India A, 1st unofficial Test LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS A v IND A; Full squad

The outings of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna will be the primary focal points, especially since they have been included in India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 18:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will captain India A in Australia, celebrates after scoring century on the Day 3 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will captain India A in Australia, celebrates after scoring century on the Day 3 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
infoIcon

Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will captain India A in Australia, celebrates after scoring century on the Day 3 of Ranji match between Mumbai and Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Australia A will host India A in the first of two unofficial Test matches, taking place from October 31 to November 3 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, Queensland.

The performances of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna will be key focal points, especially since they have been included in India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India A will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Easwaran serving as vice-captain for the series.

Australia A vs India A two-match series full squads

Australia A: Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Nathan McSweeney, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Bancroft, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Nathan McAndrew, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee

India A: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Where will the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay in Queensland.
When will the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will begin on October 31, Thursday, at 5:30 am IST. The match is scheduled to go on till November 3.
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A first unofficial Test take place?
The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from the match.

- With PTI inputs

