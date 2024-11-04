MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year

Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Namibia and Norway’s 5000m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen are the two male track athletes to make the final.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 23:08 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Noah Lyles won one of the closest Olympic finals in history to take gold in Paris in August by five-thousandths of a second from Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.
Noah Lyles won one of the closest Olympic finals in history to take gold in Paris in August by five-thousandths of a second from Kishane Thompson of Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Noah Lyles won one of the closest Olympic finals in history to take gold in Paris in August by five-thousandths of a second from Kishane Thompson of Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles is not one of the two finalists for male track athlete of the year, World Athletics revealed on Monday.

Lyles won one of the closest Olympic finals in history to take gold in Paris in August by five-thousandths of a second from Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

But Lyles misses out as 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Namibia and Norway’s 5000m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen were the two male track athletes to make the final.

The American was aiming for an Olympic sprint double but had to settle for the 200m bronze medal behind Tebogo and his US teammate Kenny Bednarek.

Lyles later revealed that he had raced in the 200m despite testing positive for Covid-19.

In contrast, the winner of the Olympic women’s 100m final, Julien Alfred of St Lucia, is one of the two women’s track finalists.

She will be up against Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the American who broke her own world record to win the Olympic 400m hurdles title for the second time in a row.

ALSO READ | Nageeye wins men’s New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women’s podium

World Athletics said the top two in each category - track, field and out of the stadium - were chosen from a first round of voting, which comprised votes from the World Athletics Council, officials and dignitaries connected to the sport known as the “World Athletics Family”, and a public vote on social media.

In a new addition to this year’s awards, a final round of votes cast by fans of the sport from Monday until November 10 will decide the overall World Athlete of the Year.

In the field events, Olympic men’s pole vault champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis will be a hot favourite to take the men’s award.

The Swede is up against Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, who won the men’s long jump gold in Paris.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who broke the 37-year-old women’s world record with a clearance of 2.10m four weeks before taking Olympic gold, will go head-to-head with three-time Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium.

The women’s out-of-stadium award pits world marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya against Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the Olympic marathon in Paris.

In the men’s category Brian Pintado, the Ecuadorean gold medallist in the 20km race walk at the Paris Games, will compete against Olympic men’s marathon champion Tamirat Tola from Ethiopia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Letsile Tebogo /

Jakob Ingebrigtsen /

Noah Lyles /

Julien Alfred /

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Slot braced to face ‘special’ Alonso in Anfield homecoming
    AFP
  2. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
  3. Forest’s owner Marinakis’ appeal over spitting misconduct dismissed
    Reuters
  4. Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Brazilian GP: McLaren says constructors’ title is the priority
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
  2. Nageeye wins men’s New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women’s podium
    Reuters
  3. No Olympic hangover as Paris runners set to compete at New York Marathon
    Reuters
  4. Tokyo Olympic medallist race walker Koki Ikeda faces provisional ban for alleged blood doping
    AP
  5. Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Slot braced to face ‘special’ Alonso in Anfield homecoming
    AFP
  2. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
  3. Forest’s owner Marinakis’ appeal over spitting misconduct dismissed
    Reuters
  4. Mizoram Football Association bans three clubs, 25 players for match-fixing
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Brazilian GP: McLaren says constructors’ title is the priority
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment