MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping

The AIU said Gemechu had suspicious blood values in her athlete biological passport. It can show indicators of doping over longer periods of time without the need for a positive test.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 09:25 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Tsehay Gemechu.
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Tsehay Gemechu. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Tsehay Gemechu. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu was banned for four years because of suspected blood doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

The 25-year-old Ethiopian also was disqualified from all her results and prize money earned since March 2020, including second place in the elite-level Tokyo race in March 2023. Her run of just under 2 hours, 17 minutes had ranked No. 24 in the women’s all-time list.

Gemechu also placed fourth over 5,000 meters at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar, and ran in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. She already was disqualified from that Olympics race for a lane violation. She did not finish the marathon at the 2023 worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

READ | Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain

The AIU said Gemechu had suspicious blood values in her athlete biological passport. It can show indicators of doping over longer periods of time without the need for a positive test.

Gemechu gave 50 blood samples over a five-year period with those taken in March 2020 then April and May 2022 “indicative of blood manipulation,” according to an independent doping tribunal’s verdict.

She is banned until November 2027.

Related Topics

Tsehay Gemechu /

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, lead by 88 runs; Gaikwad, Easwaran fall early
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping
    AP
  3. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: NZ wins toss, elects to bat first; Siraj replaces Bumrah for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Purse: How much money does each team have remaining after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTM cards do each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping
    AP
  2. Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain
    Reuters
  3. Tennis Hall of famer Leander Paes lauds athletes of Ironman 70.3 triathlon with race set to happen on October 27
    Nigamanth P
  4. Asian cross country c’ships: Gulveer, Seema strike gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, lead by 88 runs; Gaikwad, Easwaran fall early
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Tokyo Marathon runner-up Tsehay Gemechu gets 4-year ban for suspected blood doping
    AP
  3. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: NZ wins toss, elects to bat first; Siraj replaces Bumrah for IND
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Purse: How much money does each team have remaining after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: How many RTM cards do each team have after player retentions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment