Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain to shave one second off the previous mark.

That was set by Kenya’s Jacop Kiplimo in Lisbon in 2021.

The 27-year-old Kejelcha, running only his sixth half marathon, settled in behind the pacemakers from the start before making his move around the three-kilometre mark.

Kejelcha, who holds the world indoor mile record, broke away from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech to win the race in record time.