MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 16:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday.
Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha broke the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in 57 minutes and 30 seconds at the Medio Maraton de Valencia in Spain to shave one second off the previous mark.

That was set by Kenya’s Jacop Kiplimo in Lisbon in 2021.

The 27-year-old Kejelcha, running only his sixth half marathon, settled in behind the pacemakers from the start before making his move around the three-kilometre mark.

Kejelcha, who holds the world indoor mile record, broke away from Kenyans Daniel Mateiko and Isaia Kipkoech to win the race in record time. 

Related Topics

Yomif Kejelcha

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Para Badminton International 2024: Indian shuttlers win 24 medals as Sivarajan, Sukant shine; Paralympic champion Nitesh wins silver
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Chhattisgarh 500 all-out vs Tamil Nadu; J&K beats Services; Saurashtra fights back against Railways
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: Radha picks second, removes Green; Devine at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ballon d’Or 2025 Preview: After Messi, Ronaldo duopoly new generation line up for the grand prize
    AP
  5. Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain
    Reuters
  2. Tennis Hall of famer Leander Paes lauds athletes of Ironman 70.3 triathlon with race set to happen on October 27
    Nigamanth P
  3. Asian cross country c’ships: Gulveer, Seema strike gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem
    PTI
  5. Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Cheptegei, Eyayu claim titles; Barwal and Lili excel in Indian Elite categories
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Japan Para Badminton International 2024: Indian shuttlers win 24 medals as Sivarajan, Sukant shine; Paralympic champion Nitesh wins silver
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 2, Round 3: Chhattisgarh 500 all-out vs Tamil Nadu; J&K beats Services; Saurashtra fights back against Railways
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: Radha picks second, removes Green; Devine at crease
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ballon d’Or 2025 Preview: After Messi, Ronaldo duopoly new generation line up for the grand prize
    AP
  5. Kejelcha breaks men’s half marathon world record in Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment