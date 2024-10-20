MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem emerged champion at the Paris Olympics as the “day belonged to him”.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 15:08 IST , Lucknow - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Silver medallist India’s Neeraj Chopra and Gold medallist Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says nothing went wrong in his silver-winning performance in the Paris Olympics final earlier this year. He said Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem emerged champion as the “day belonged to him”.

Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals by clinching a silver with a throw of 89.45m on August 8. Still, the day belonged to Nadeem, who destroyed the field with a new Olympic record effort of 92.97m for his country’s maiden individual gold at the showpiece.

“Nothing was wrong, everything was right. The throw was also good. Getting a silver (medal) in the Olympics is also not a small thing. There was disappointment. But, I feel that the competition was good, and it was tough,” Chopra told PTI in an interview.

“The gold medal is won by the person to whom the day belongs. That day was (Arshad) Nadeem’s day.”

READ | Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Cheptegei, Eyayu claim titles; Barwal and Lili excel in Indian Elite categories

He brushed aside any notion of India-Pakistan rivalry in the javelin throw competition, replacing the same seen, in cricket and hockey.

“In javelin, there are no two teams (playing against each other), but there are 12 athletes from different countries, who are competing with each other. I have been competing with Nadeem since 2016, and it is the first time he won,” said the 26-year-old athlete from Khandra village in Haryana’s Panipat district.

“He (Nadeem) is a nice person, speaks in a good manner, gives respect, so (I) feel good.”

Chopra said it was a sudden moment when he picked a javelin for the first time.

“It (taking up javelin throw) was a sudden moment. I did not know anything about it. When I went to the ground, at that time, it was decided,” said Chopra, who had picked up a javelin for the first time in 2011.

Asked what is required the most by a javelin thrower --- strength, stamina, mental endurance --, he said, “It is the combination of all these things, and one thing will not work. And, with all these things combined, the person who will have the best technique will perform well.”

Advising the youth, Chopra said, “To the youth, I would say that they should not assume in the starting itself that they would be bagging medals. They should exercise patience because sports consume a lot of your time.

“Your body needs time to grow, your muscles become strong in a good manner. Have patience, and work on your techniques.”

Related Topics

neeraj chopra /

Arshad Nadeem /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rajasthan beats Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets; Ruturaj Gaikwad falls short of 150 vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem
    PTI
  3. SL vs WI, 1st ODI LIVE score: King, Athanaze open for West Indies after electing to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending loss drought: List of records broken during IND vs NZ first Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia’s Hannah Green wins BMW Ladies Championship
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem
    PTI
  2. Delhi Half Marathon 2024: Cheptegei, Eyayu claim titles; Barwal and Lili excel in Indian Elite categories
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj’s silver as good as gold, he has managed his success well: Olympic champion Valarie
    PTI
  4. India’s latest 400m prospect Tushar Manna has miles to run before he rests
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Rajasthan beats Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets; Ruturaj Gaikwad falls short of 150 vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj on Paris Olympics javelin final: That day belonged to Nadeem
    PTI
  3. SL vs WI, 1st ODI LIVE score: King, Athanaze open for West Indies after electing to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending loss drought: List of records broken during IND vs NZ first Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia’s Hannah Green wins BMW Ladies Championship
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment