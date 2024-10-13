MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich obliterated the women’s marathon world record in Chicago.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 20:27 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo of Ruth Chepngetich.
File Photo of Ruth Chepngetich. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR IAAF
infoIcon

File Photo of Ruth Chepngetich. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR IAAF

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich put on a performance for the ages as she obliterated the women’s marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, taking nearly two minutes off the previous best to win in an unofficial time of two hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds.

Chepngetich ditched the competition by the halfway mark and ran through a chorus of cheers through the final straight as she claimed her third title in Chicago and crushed Ethiopian Tigst Assefa’s previous record of 2:11:53, set last year in Berlin.

Ethiopia’s Sutume Kebede crossed the line seven minutes and 36 seconds later while Kenyan Irine Cheptai (2:17:51) was third.

“This is my dream that has come true,” said Chepngetich, whose time was originally recorded as 2:09:57 but was later adjusted.

READ | IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution

Chepngetich set a blistering pace from the start, running the first five kilometres in 15 minutes flat and by the halfway mark she had built a 14-second cushion between herself and Kebede.

Television commentators were astonished as she grinded through the course, comparing her attempt at a sub-2:10 marathon to the moon landing, and she only seemed to gain momentum as she sprinted through the final two miles.

Chepngetich, the 2019 world champion, hunched over in utter exhaustion after breaking the tape and dedicated her performance to compatriot Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the men’s world record a year ago in Chicago and died in a car crash four months later.

“World record was in my mind,” she said in televised remarks. “Chicago, as I said in the press, is like home.”

Kenyan Korir wins men’s title

John Korir of Kenya won the men’s Chicago Marathon title on Sunday after running a personal best of 2 hours 2 minutes 44 seconds as runners paid an emotional tribute to the late Kelvin Kiptum.

The 27-year-old Korir claimed his first major marathon victory, finishing ahead of Ethiopia’s Mohamed Esa (2:04:39) and another Kenyan, Amos Kipruto (2:04:50).

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Topics

Ruth Chepngetich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 134/6 (18.3 overs); Deepti sends Perry back
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
  2. IWLF National Weightlifting Championship 2024-25: Harmanpreet breaks clean & jerk and total lift records in senior women’s 76 kg category
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hima Das receives clean chit from NADA’s Anti-Doping Appeal Panel
    PTI
  4. Ancy wears a new hat to help sister Anjali
    Stan Rayan
  5. Valarie Allman named Delhi Half Marathon’s international event ambassador
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: AUS 134/6 (18.3 overs); Deepti sends Perry back
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich breaks women’s marathon world record in Chicago
    Reuters
  3. Hockey India League Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Germany’s Peillat sold to Hyderabad Toofans at 68 lakhs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment