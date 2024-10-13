WSL 2024-25: Shaw double sends Man City top of table with last-gasp win over Liverpool

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw scored twice in the second half as her side came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday to reclaim first place in the Women’s Super League from Chelsea, who had gone top by beating Arsenal 2-1 on Saturday.

After Chelsea’s game last week at home to Manchester United was postponed, the Blues beat the Gunners at Emirates Stadium to make it a perfect nine points but Shaw’s stoppage-time winner saw City back at the summit with 10 points from four games.

They had to work hard for victory as Liverpool withstood enormous early pressure and then broke out to take the lead in the 41st minute when Olivia Smith’s brilliant shot from well outside the penalty area nestled in the corner of the net.

Reds striker Sophie Roman Haug had a penalty claim turned down just before the hour mark and moments later City levelled when Shaw headed home Lauren Hemp’s cross.

It took until stoppage time but eventually Liverpool’s defence buckled as Jamaica’s Shaw held off a defender and rifled home the winner to send City back to the top.

Earlier, close-season signing Elisabeth Terland got her first two goals for Manchester United as it beat visiting Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, while Brighton continued its excellent start to the season with a 1-0 win at promoted Crystal Palace.

Those wins left United and Brighton level on nine points with second-placed Chelsea and above Liverpool and Arsenal in fifth and sixth on five, Spurs with four and Palace on three.

Everton remains bottom on two points after a 1-1 stalemate with visitors West Ham United, who stay one place above it on goal difference, while Aston Villa and Leicester City played out a 0-0 stalemate to leave both teams also on two points.