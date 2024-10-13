Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Live-streaming info, when and where to watch HIL auction day 2?

The second day of players’ auction for the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League (HIL) is scheduled to take place on October 14 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 is making its comeback with an expanded format that includes both men’s and, for the first time ever, an exclusive women’s league, running concurrently.

A total of 54 players were sold on the opening day which means 138 more slots are yet to be filled on day 2.

When will Hockey India League 2024 Auction day 2 begin? The second day of Hockey India League 2024 Players’ Auction will start at 10 AM on Monday, October 14.

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024 Auction day 2 on television? The Hockey India League 2024-25 Player Auction will be broadcast on DD Sports.