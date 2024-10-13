Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama

Coach Mauricio Pochettino made a successful debut in charge of the United States, leading them to a 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Saturday.

Pochettino, who left Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, was appointed last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, following his dismissal after a humiliating early exit from the 2024 Copa America.

The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances, the closest coming from former Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic, whose shot after a quick breakaway was blocked by goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Pulisic, however, found his rhythm and showed glimpses of his scintillating start to the season with AC Milan when he delivered a fine cross for Yunus Musah to finish with aplomb four minutes after the break.

Goalkeeper Matthew Turner helped the Americans maintain their advantage, denying efforts by Yoel Barcenas and Jose Rodriguez as Panama failed to equalise, and substitute Ricardo Pepi put the icing on the cake with a late goal in stoppage time.

Having won his first game in charge, Pochettino will be looking to continue that streak when the U.S. travel to Guadalajara to take on Mexico on Tuesday.