MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama

Pochettino, who left Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, was appointed last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, following his dismissal after a humiliating early exit from the 2024 Copa America.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 08:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances.
The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Coach Mauricio Pochettino made a successful debut in charge of the United States, leading them to a 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Saturday.

Pochettino, who left Premier League side Chelsea in May after one season in charge, was appointed last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, following his dismissal after a humiliating early exit from the 2024 Copa America.

The new boss spent much of the first half on the sidelines giving instructions to his team, who were unable to find the back of the net despite threatening chances, the closest coming from former Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic, whose shot after a quick breakaway was blocked by goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

ALSO READ | Manolo Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw

Pulisic, however, found his rhythm and showed glimpses of his scintillating start to the season with AC Milan when he delivered a fine cross for Yunus Musah to finish with aplomb four minutes after the break.

Goalkeeper Matthew Turner helped the Americans maintain their advantage, denying efforts by Yoel Barcenas and Jose Rodriguez as Panama failed to equalise, and substitute Ricardo Pepi put the icing on the cake with a late goal in stoppage time.

Having won his first game in charge, Pochettino will be looking to continue that streak when the U.S. travel to Guadalajara to take on Mexico on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Tamil Nadu on top vs Saurashtra; Baroda looks to build on lead against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Beterbiev crowned undisputed light-heavyweight world champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal coach Martinez praises squad’s progress since Euro 2024 exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama
    Reuters
  2. Manolo Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Portugal coach Martinez praises squad’s progress since Euro 2024 exit
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Nations League: Serbia eases to 2-0 Nations League win over Switzerland
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kramaric scores as Croatia comes from behind to beat Scotland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pochettino’s US debut sees 2-0 victory against Panama
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Tamil Nadu on top vs Saurashtra; Baroda looks to build on lead against Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Beterbiev crowned undisputed light-heavyweight world champion
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal coach Martinez praises squad’s progress since Euro 2024 exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment