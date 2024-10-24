MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 72/2; Pope, Duckett at crease after Crawley falls

PAK vs ENG: Follow for all the live updates and highlights of day one of the third Test between Pakistan and England being played in Rawalpindi.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 11:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England won the toss and opted to bat.
England won the toss and opted to bat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England won the toss and opted to bat. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 1 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.

England takes on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after Pakistan staged a comeback in the second Test after being a match down.

Toss

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Related Topics

England /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first v India; Ashwin picks two scalps at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 72/2; Pope, Duckett at crease after Crawley falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL Diary: Mohun Bagan takes derby bragging rights, Goa missing its 12th man
    Aneesh Dey,Aashin Prasad,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Damian Lillard, Bucks win opener over 76ers
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 72/2; Pope, Duckett at crease after Crawley falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan’s flat pitches a graveyard for bowlers: A deep-dive statistical analysis 
    Pranay Rajiv ,Shayan Acharya
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test Day 4 highlights: South Africa beats Bangladesh by seven wickets, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs WI, 2nd ODI: Asalanka helps Sri Lanka beat West Indies, take unassailable 2-0 lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first v India; Ashwin picks two scalps at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 72/2; Pope, Duckett at crease after Crawley falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL Diary: Mohun Bagan takes derby bragging rights, Goa missing its 12th man
    Aneesh Dey,Aashin Prasad,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Damian Lillard, Bucks win opener over 76ers
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment