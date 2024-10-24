PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 72/2; Pope, Duckett at crease after Crawley falls

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Day 1 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.

England takes on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after Pakistan staged a comeback in the second Test after being a match down.

Toss

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir