IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history

India all-rounder R. Ashwin became the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Test Championship during the second Test against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The off-spinner picked up the wicket of Tom Latham and Will Young in the opening session of Day 1 of the Test to move to the top of the WTC wicket-taker standings.

With 188 wickets in 39 matches, Ashwin moved past fellow offie Nathan Lyon who scalped 187 wickets in 43 Tests for Australia.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is third on the list with 175 wickets in 42 games. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is placed seventh on the table with 124 wickets in 30 matches.

In his Test career, Ashwin has picked up 530 wickets in 104 matches at an average below 24. He is India’s second-highest wicket taker in the format, only behind Anil Kumble.

The Chennai-born cricketer has also scored 3438 runs runs at an average of 26.44 with six hundreds and 14 half-centuries to his name.