MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Denmark names Riemer as head coach

Riemer, 46, gained much of his coaching experience with FC Copenhagen and as an assistant to fellow Dane Thomas Frank at Brentford before taking over as head coach at Anderlecht in December, 2022.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 16:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Brian Riemer.
File image of Brian Riemer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Brian Riemer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brian Riemer will take over as Denmark’s head coach as a permanent replacement for Kasper Hjulmand who stepped down in July, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday.

Riemer, 46, gained much of his coaching experience with Danish giants FC Copenhagen and as an assistant to fellow Dane Thomas Frank at English club Brentford before taking over as head coach at Belgian side Anderlecht in December, 2022.

“With Brian Riemer, we get a coach with the energy, passion and great commitment that we have been looking for. He shares our view of football about trying to dominate matches and playing attacking and technical football,” DBU football director Peter Moller said in a statement.

The Danes have enjoyed success in recent years, reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals where they lost to England and losing to host Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

An underwhelming performance at the Qatar World Cup, however, exposed weaknesses that Riemer, who was let go by Anderlecht in September, will have to address, especially against teams the Danes are expected to dominate.

“Becoming the national coach for Denmark is a big dream that is coming true, and I am enormously proud and honoured. At the same time, I feel completely ready for the task and am extremely motivated,” Riemer said.

“I will give everything for this fantastic team and country, and together with the players, the staff and all the Danish fans, we will fight to achieve something great together.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India loses early wicket, Rohit goes for duck; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Singh scores brace as IND takes 4-1 lead; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Deepti counter-attack takes India past 200 vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark names Riemer as head coach
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Denmark names Riemer as head coach
    Reuters
  2. UCL 2024-25: Haaland wows Guardiola, teammates with acrobatic goal against Sparta Prague
    Reuters
  3. Champions League: Kompany laments missed chances in loss at Barcelona
    Reuters
  4. Champions League: Slot praises stand-ins as Nunez, Kelleher help Liverpool go past Leipzig
    Reuters
  5. Champions League: Barca’s triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of clasico, says Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India loses early wicket, Rohit goes for duck; New Zealand 259 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Germany, hockey LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Singh scores brace as IND takes 4-1 lead; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Deepti counter-attack takes India past 200 vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark names Riemer as head coach
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment