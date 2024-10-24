MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Mandhana falls early after India opts to bat first vs New Zealand; Harmanpreet Kaur rested due to niggle

Follow the LIVE score and updates from the first ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 13:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues in training ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues in training ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues in training ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

TOSS UPDATE

Smriti Mandhan wins toss, India opts to bat first in the first ODI vs New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur is rested due to a niggle, confirms BCCI.

TEAM NEWS

India XI
Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav, Tejal Hasabnis
New Zealand XI
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Izabelle Gaze, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

PREVIEW

There was this tall, athletic woman from Auckland one came across on a chilly, windy afternoon at Wimbledon last week.

Maree, in London to visit her daughter, has played competitive cricket back home, and she was talking, with a tinge of disappointment, about New Zealand’s underachievement despite producing champion cricketers like Martin Crowe.

Maree must be a happy woman now – after that Super Sunday for New Zealand cricket.

At Bengaluru, the men won a Test match for the first time in India in 36 years. A few hours later, across the Arabian Sea at Dubai, the women won the T20 World Cup, for the first time ever.

If the Arabian nights provided memories for a life time for New Zealand’s female cricketers, they were a nightmare for their Indian counterparts. The Women in Blue failed to make the semifinals.

Their campaign had begun on the wrong foot, losing to New Zealand. It would prove costly in the end, as the Kiwis edged past India in the group and entered the last-four.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s women have a chance for immediate revenge. They take on New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series here on Thursday.

Read full preview here

When is the first ODI between India and New Zealand played?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand women will be on October 24, Thursday.
What time does the first ODI between India and New Zealand start?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand women will start at 1.30 PM IST.
Where is the first ODI between India and New Zealand held?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand women will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Sports18 Network.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?
The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI series will be on Jio Cinema.

SQUADS

India
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil
New Zealand
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

