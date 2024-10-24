IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Mandhana falls early after India opts to bat first vs New Zealand; Harmanpreet Kaur rested due to niggle

Welcome to LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India women and New Zealand women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
TOSS UPDATE
Smriti Mandhan wins toss, India opts to bat first in the first ODI vs New Zealand. Harmanpreet Kaur is rested due to a niggle, confirms BCCI.
TEAM NEWS
India XI
New Zealand XI
PREVIEW
There was this tall, athletic woman from Auckland one came across on a chilly, windy afternoon at Wimbledon last week.
Maree, in London to visit her daughter, has played competitive cricket back home, and she was talking, with a tinge of disappointment, about New Zealand’s underachievement despite producing champion cricketers like Martin Crowe.
Maree must be a happy woman now – after that Super Sunday for New Zealand cricket.
At Bengaluru, the men won a Test match for the first time in India in 36 years. A few hours later, across the Arabian Sea at Dubai, the women won the T20 World Cup, for the first time ever.
If the Arabian nights provided memories for a life time for New Zealand’s female cricketers, they were a nightmare for their Indian counterparts. The Women in Blue failed to make the semifinals.
Their campaign had begun on the wrong foot, losing to New Zealand. It would prove costly in the end, as the Kiwis edged past India in the group and entered the last-four.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s women have a chance for immediate revenge. They take on New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series here on Thursday.
Read full preview here
When is the first ODI between India and New Zealand played?
What time does the first ODI between India and New Zealand start?
Where is the first ODI between India and New Zealand held?
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI on TV?
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand women’s ODI online?
SQUADS
India
New Zealand
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Conway falls for 76 for New Zealand v India; Ashwin picks third wicket
- IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE score: Mandhana falls early after India opts to bat first vs New Zealand; Harmanpreet Kaur rested due to niggle
- PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England 118/6; Stokes falls for 12; Sajid picks four wickets
- Women’s T20 World Cup Diary: White Ferns conquer the desert, diaspora feels WC exit pinch
- U-23 Wrestling World C’ships 2024: India’s Vishvajit More wins men’s 55kg Greco Roman bronze; Anjly through to final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE