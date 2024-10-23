MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand

Harmanpreet Kaur’s women have a chance for immediate revenge. They take on New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series here on Thursday.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 21:01 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur during a practice session. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / THE HINDU

There was this tall, athletic woman from Auckland one came across on a chilly, windy afternoon at Wimbledon last week.

Maree, in London to visit her daughter, has played competitive cricket back home, and she was talking, with a tinge of disappointment, about New Zealand’s underachievement despite producing champion cricketers like Martin Crowe.

Maree must be a happy woman now – after that Super Sunday for New Zealand cricket.

At Bengaluru, the men won a Test match for the first time in India in 36 years. A few hours later, across the Arabian Sea at Dubai, the women won the T20 World Cup, for the first time ever.

If the Arabian nights provided memories for a life time for New Zealand’s female cricketers, they were a nightmare for their Indian counterparts. The Women in Blue failed to make the semifinals.

Their campaign had begun on the wrong foot, losing to New Zealand. It would prove costly in the end, as the Kiwis edged past India in the group and entered the last-four.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s women have a chance for immediate revenge. They take on New Zealand in the first of a three-match ODI series here on Thursday.

It is not just the score from the T20 World Cup that the Indian women have to settle; they had been thrashed 1-4 when the two sides met in an ODI series. That was in New Zealand in early 2022.

Amelia Kerr was the star of that big series win for the White Ferns. She had plundered 353 runs at an average of 117.66, with a hundred and three fifties.

And Kerr is still in a mood to hurt the Indians more. She was the player of the final and of the series at the T20 World Cup.

The 24-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder has also the Women’s Premier League (WPL) experience. As has captain Sophie Devine, whose explosive batting could worry any attack.

The Indian bowlers will also have to contend with Suzie Bates, New Zealand’s other hard-hitting veteran. The likes of Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma have a task on their hands.

In skipper Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, there is class in the Indian batting line-up, though Richa Ghosh will be missed. She is taking her school examinations.

Richa’s teammates face a sterner test.

THE TEAMS
INDIA WOMEN
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.
NEW ZEALAND WOMEN
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Amelia Kerr /

Women's Premier League /

Sophie Devine /

Suzie Bates /

Richa Ghosh /

Deepti Sharma /

Smriti Mandhana /

Jemimah Rodrigues

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
  3. India qualifies for semifinals despite 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: U Mumba earns first win of the season; Tamil Thalaivas beats Puneri Paltan 35-30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs NZ-W: Sophie Devine’s priorities set, eyes ODI World Cup 2025 qualification
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. IND-W vs NZ-W: Muzumdar praises Narendra Modi Stadium pitch ahead of 1st ODI against T20 WC winner New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. IND-W vs NZ-W: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. face stern test in ODI series against T20 World Cup champion New Zealand
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named in team of tournament
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal vs Kerala match shifted due to possibility of cyclone and rain
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
  3. India qualifies for semifinals despite 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: U Mumba earns first win of the season; Tamil Thalaivas beats Puneri Paltan 35-30
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment