IND-W vs NZ-W: Muzumdar praises Narendra Modi Stadium pitch ahead of 1st ODI against T20 WC winner New Zealand

Amol Muzumdar is glad to be back on the ground he has been seeing since childhood and expects the ball to come on nicely to the bat when India takes on New Zealand in the first women’s ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Thursday.

“We practised on the centre pitch, and it looked a good one,” said India’s coach. “This is a magnificent stadium, and the players are looking forward to it.”

Looking back at India’s disappointing campaign at the recent T20 World Cup, Muzumdar said the team wanted to leave behind what had happened.

“At the same, we should not forget that we won 3-0 against South Africa,” he said. “And we have done well in the past in the ODIs.”

Muzumdar said it would be a well-fought series against New Zealand, which has landed here after its T20 World Cup triumph in Dubai on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate the New Zealand team,” he said. “They will be confident after their win, but this is a different series and different venue as well.”