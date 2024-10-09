Valarie Allman named Delhi Half Marathon’s international event ambassador

Two-time Olympic gold-winning American discus thrower Valarie Allman was on Wednesday named the international event ambassador of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held here on October 20.

Allman threw 69.50 meters in the Paris Games this year to set a new American record and win the gold medal. In the previous Tokyo Games, she had finished at the top of the podium with a throw of 68.98 meters.

Her feat ended USA’s wait for a gold in discus throw which they had last won in 2008.

Allman, whose personal best is 71.46 meters, is also a two-time World Championship medallist, clinching the silver in 2023 and a bronze in 2022.

“The start line is not just a race; it’s a celebration of camaraderie, determination, and resilience, and a showcase of our ability to push limits and achieve new personal milestones,” she said in a release issued by the organisers.

READ | Kenyan former world 800m bronze medallist Bett dies at 26

Paris Olympic 10,000m champion Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegai and Kenya’s former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir will headline a strong elite field in the men’s and women’s events of the Delhi Half Marathon, which is into its 19th year.

Cheptegai is the reigning world record holder in 5000m and 10,000m events. He also holds the world’s best time over the 15km distance.

A three-time world champion in 10,000m, he made his international debut in India at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2014, finishing second.

The event carries a prize purse of USD 260,000.