PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action

In a statement, Usha said it was a ploy to tarnish her reputation and threatened legal action against anyone who indulged in giving “misleading information”.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 18:05 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Tuesday refuted treasurer Sahdev Yadav’s claims in a CAG report that a faulty sponsorship agreement with Reliance India Limited (RIL) led to IOA’s loss of Rs 24 crore.

In a statement, Usha said it was a ploy to tarnish her reputation and threatened legal action against anyone who indulged in giving “misleading information”.

“Dr Usha strongly refuted the claims made by Mr Sahdev Yadav in the CAG report, alleging that she acted without the knowledge of the IOA Executive Council. These claims, according to her, are part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and discredit the IOA,” a press release from the IOA stated.

READ | PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA chief's claim of EC members not felicitating Olympic medallists "blatant lie", says treasurer

“In reality, the negotiation proposal was circulated to all Executive Council members on 9 September 2023 and later forwarded by the Acting CEO in a letter dated 5 October 2023. Mr. Rohit Rajpal, representing the Sponsorship Committee, was present at the meetings where the negotiation was discussed.”

According to the terms of the sponsorship agreement dated August 1 2022, RIL was permitted to associate with IOA as the Official Principal Partner of the Asian Games (2022, 2026), Commonwealth Games (2022, 2026), 2024 Paris Olympics and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The agreement also allowed RIL to build the ‘India House’ during these Games.

However, the CAG report said that on December 5 2023, additional rights to the Winter Olympic Games (2026, 2030) and Youth Olympic Games (2026, 2030) were also granted to RIL through an amended agreement. This was due to the International Olympic Committee’s refusal to allow the naming rights of the NOC House to any sponsor.

Usha said due process was followed while redrafting the deal with RIL.

“The Addendum to the agreement was drafted under the guidance of one of India’s leading sports lawyer, Mr Nandan Kamath of NK Law, Bangalore. The Acting CEO was kept in the loop, copied on all relevant emails.

“Dr Usha expressed her surprise that shortly after the revised agreement, the IOA’s Finance Committee and Treasurer decided to terminate Mr Kamath’s services despite his appointment as a legal advisor to the IOA by them in May 2003,” the statement read.

“...all decisions taken were in the best interest of the IOA and Indian athletes, ensuring that no financial loss was incurred. Any further attempts to mislead the public or undermine the IOA’s efforts will be met with appropriate legal action,” it added.

Related Topics

PT Usha /

Indian Olympic Association /

IOA /

Sahdev Yadav

