Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 17:12 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.
FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who made India a talking point in world gymnastics by securing a historic fourth-place finish in vault in the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced her retirement from the sport on Monday.

The 31-year-old took to social media platform X to announce her decision.

Dipa, who had overcome a suspension for doping and injuries to become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Asian championships in Tashkent in May last, said she was proud of her career.

“I remember a five-year-old Dipa, who was told that because of her flat feet she could never be a gymnast. Today I am very proud to see my achievements, representing the country on the world stage and winning medals. The most special moment was performing the Produnova vault in the Rio Olympics. It remains the most memorable moment of my career. Today, I feel very happy to see Dipa because she had the courage to dream,” said Dipa in her post.

“My last victory in the Asian Championship was a turning point because I felt I could push my body further. But sometimes our body tells us that it is time to rest. The heart still does not accept it even today.

“After much thought, I have decided to retire from gymnastics. This decision was not easy for me, but the time is right. I am grateful for every moment, the highs, the lows and everything in between,” said Agartala-based Dipa, who landed a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a gold and a bronze in World Cups.

Among others, Dipa thanked her family members and coaches Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi for their support for 25 years.

Dipa said she would contribute to the sport. “My connection with gymnastics will never be lost. I would like to give back to the sport, maybe as a mentor or a coach, by supporting girls like me,” said Dipa.

