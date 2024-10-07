Indian sports wrap, October 7: Mourya strikes five goals for Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament

HOCKEY

Manish Mourya struck five goals to help Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament

Manish Mourya struck five goals to help Government Senior Secondary School, Pnadra Pani, Chhattisgarh to a 6-3 victory over Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bankner, in a group-F league match of the Steelbird 41st Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.

Manish Vatti scored the other goal for the winner. Ritik Kumar (2) and Aryan found the target for the Delhi team.

The results (league): SR High School, Dahod, Gujarat, 17 (Alpesh Vala 5, Janmesh Rathod 5, Mehul Gohil 3, BhavyaAshri 2, Prince Baria 2) bt Mayo College, Ajmer, 0. Government Sr. Secondary School, Pandra Pani, Chhattisgarh, 6 (Manish Mourya 5, Manish Vatti) bt Government SBV, Banker, Delhi, 3 (Ritik Kumar 2, Aryan). St. Anthony High School, Monte De Gurim, Goa, 4 (Rajiv Gond 2, Suraj Kharsel, Vihaan Kaskar) bt LK Singhania Education Centre, Gotan, Rajasthan, 1 (Ranvijay Singh Rajvi). Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, 8 (Siddharth , Ansh Kumar 2, Pratik Phalswal) bt Loyola Higher Secondary School, Jakhama, Nagala, 0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Goa thrashes Himachal 7-0 in Senior Women’s National Football Championship

Goa thrashed Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in a Group A match to secure its second consecutive win in the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship here on Monday.

Goa pumped in five goals before the breather. Striker Pearl Fernandes was the wrecker-in-chief with three goals to her credit. Aniela Barretto, Pushpa Parab, Sushmit Jadhav and Swellen Mercia Fernandes were the other scorers.

Goa, who had earlier beaten former champions Tamil Nadu, now have six points from two matches. Himachal suffered their second straight defeat in the competition.

In the day’s other match in Group A, Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 3-1 after leading 2-0 at half time. Both teams now have three points from two matches.

Kaviya Pakkirisamy opened the scoring for Tamil Nadu in the 40th minute, followed by a goal scored by K Santhiya. In the second session, Manasa K pulled one back for Kerala, but an own goal by Anjitha M widened the lead for Tamil Nadu.

- PTI

TENNIS

Eighth seed Hruthik Katakam knocked out in National sub-junior championship first round

Ojas Mehlawat knocked out eighth seed Hruthik Katakam 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the under-16 boys first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

Qualifier Aashravya Mehra, who had played the quarterfinals of the under-18 event last week, beat seventh seed Om Patel 6-2 6-2, in another first round encounter in a draw of 64.

- Team Sportstar