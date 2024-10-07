MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 7: Mourya strikes five goals for Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 7.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 18:39 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Mourya strikes five goals for Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament
Representative Photo: Mourya strikes five goals for Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Mourya strikes five goals for Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament | Photo Credit: Getty Images

HOCKEY

Manish Mourya struck five goals to help Government Senior Secondary School in Nehru Sub-junior tournament

Manish Mourya struck five goals to help Government Senior Secondary School, Pnadra Pani, Chhattisgarh to a 6-3 victory over Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bankner, in a group-F league match of the Steelbird 41st Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.

Manish Vatti scored the other goal for the winner. Ritik Kumar (2) and Aryan found the target for the Delhi team.

The results (league):
SR High School, Dahod, Gujarat, 17 (Alpesh Vala 5, Janmesh Rathod 5, Mehul Gohil 3, BhavyaAshri 2, Prince Baria 2) bt Mayo College, Ajmer, 0.
Government Sr. Secondary School, Pandra Pani, Chhattisgarh, 6 (Manish Mourya 5, Manish Vatti) bt Government SBV, Banker, Delhi, 3 (Ritik Kumar 2, Aryan).
St. Anthony High School, Monte De Gurim, Goa, 4 (Rajiv Gond 2, Suraj Kharsel, Vihaan Kaskar) bt LK Singhania Education Centre, Gotan, Rajasthan, 1 (Ranvijay Singh Rajvi).
Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, 8 (Siddharth , Ansh Kumar 2, Pratik Phalswal) bt Loyola Higher Secondary School, Jakhama, Nagala, 0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Goa thrashes Himachal 7-0 in Senior Women’s National Football Championship

Goa thrashed Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in a Group A match to secure its second consecutive win in the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship here on Monday.

Goa pumped in five goals before the breather. Striker Pearl Fernandes was the wrecker-in-chief with three goals to her credit. Aniela Barretto, Pushpa Parab, Sushmit Jadhav and Swellen Mercia Fernandes were the other scorers.

Goa, who had earlier beaten former champions Tamil Nadu, now have six points from two matches. Himachal suffered their second straight defeat in the competition.

In the day’s other match in Group A, Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 3-1 after leading 2-0 at half time. Both teams now have three points from two matches.

Kaviya Pakkirisamy opened the scoring for Tamil Nadu in the 40th minute, followed by a goal scored by K Santhiya. In the second session, Manasa K pulled one back for Kerala, but an own goal by Anjitha M widened the lead for Tamil Nadu.

- PTI

TENNIS

Eighth seed Hruthik Katakam knocked out in National sub-junior championship first round

Ojas Mehlawat knocked out eighth seed Hruthik Katakam 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the under-16 boys first round of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

Qualifier Aashravya Mehra, who had played the quarterfinals of the under-18 event last week, beat seventh seed Om Patel 6-2 6-2, in another first round encounter in a draw of 64.

- Team Sportstar

The results (first round):
Under-16 boys: Prateek Sheoran bt Ribhav Saroha 6-0, 6-4; Abhivadya Mishra bt Kshitij Sinha 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2; Amrit Vats bt Ronit Bhola 6-3, 6-2; Kanishk Kathuria bt Dhruva Hegde 6-2, 6-1; Sumukh Marya bt Swatanter Kajal 6-4, 7-6(4); Navya Yadav bt Abhinav Choudhari 6-1, 6-2; Mahijeet Pradhan bt Dev Nandasana 4-6, 7-6(9) (retired); Himanish Brinda bt Sankalp Sahani 6-7(6), 6-0, 6-2; Samarth Sahita bt Paranjay Siwach 6-2, 6-2; Neel Kelkar bt Kristo Babu6-2, 6-2; M Shreyanth bt Aryaveer Sharma 7-5, 6-1; Aditya Mor bt Vanshraj Jalota 6-2, 6-1; Mannan Agarwal bt Rudra Batham 6-2, 6-0; Varad Undre bt Saksham Bhansal 6-4, 6-4; P Loganathan bt Manan Rai 6-0, 6-2; Ojas Mehlawat bt Hruthik Katakam 6-4 5-7, 6-2; Rishi Yadav bt Ranvir Singh 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-2; Parjanya Adury bt Veer Madam 6-4, 7-6(7); Sandhya Dwivedi bt Lakshya Dhiman 6-1, 6-2; Aaradhya Mhasde bt Uttam Karthik 6-0, 7-5; Karan Thapa bt Raghav Prabhu 6-1, 6-1; Krishank Joshi bt Ayush Poojary 6-3, 4-3 (retired); M Diganth bt Shivtej Shirfule 6-1, 6-1; Prakaash Sarran bt Ryan Mehta 6-1, 6-2; Aashravya Mehra bt Om Patel 6-2, 6-2; Srikar Doni bt Sarthak Gaikwad 6-1, 6-4; Swaraaj Dhamdhere bt R Tejas 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Harsh Malik bt Kushagra Arora 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; V Santosh Pol bt Yashpreet Singh 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ahan Shetty bt Yaj Malik 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Acharya bt Adhiraj Thakur 6-2, 6-0; Armaan Walia bt Harsh Malik 6-2, 6-2.
Under-16 girls: Angel Patel bt Shatakshika Sahayak 6-2, 6-2; Swanika Roy bt Neelakshi Lather 6-1, 6-2; Disha Kumar bt Manvi Gupta 6-4, 6-1; Saiyette Varadkar bt Rabiah Dullet 6-0, 6-2; ASR Bawyasri bt Manshi Singh 6-4, 6-1; Aahan bt Dia Agarwal 6-0, 6-0; Pehal Kharadkar bt Meha Patil 6-1, 6-0; Riddhi Shinde bt Divya Ungrish 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Ishi Maheshwari bt Sajhi Jain 6-1, 6-1; Shibani Gupte bt Jasmine Kaur 6-2, 6-2; Sanmitha Lokesh bt Navya Sharma 6-2, 6-3; Savitha Bhuvaneshwaran bt Anushka Bhola 6-3, 6-4; Avipsha Dehury bt Dhatri Dave 6-2, 6-2; Nainika Reddy bt Shreya Pathare 6-1, 6-3; Hiya Kugasia bt Avishi Sharma 6-3, 6-0; Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Sara Hooda 6-0, 6-0.

