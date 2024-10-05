Alex Pereira will take on Khalil Rountree in bid to retain his light heavyweight belt at the Delta Center in Utah in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Sunday (IST).
PREVIEW
For the third time this year, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in the main event of UFC, squaring off with surging challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. to close out UFC 307.
In the roughly 11 months since Pereira claimed the vacant title with a second-round knockout win over former champ Jiri Prochazka last year at Madison Square Garden.
The 37-year-old Brazilian has earned consecutive successful title defenses against ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and a second stoppage over Prochazka at UFC 303 to push his overall winning streak to four.
Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. touches down in Salt Lake City on a five-fight winning streak, having earned finishes in four of those contests, each more devastating and resounding than the last.
In his last appearance, the 34-year-old challenger stopped Anthony Smith in the third round, rocking him with a sharp, forceful left hand before “Lionheart” slowly collapsed to the canvas with Rountree Jr. standing over him.
Full fight card
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena
Other main card fights:
Prelims
Streaming/telecast information
