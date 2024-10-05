MagazineBuy Print

UFC 307 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Pereira vs Rountree Jr. title fight?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr, happening in Utah on Sunday.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 20:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Alex Pereira in action.
FILE - Alex Pereira in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Alex Pereira in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Alex Pereira will take on Khalil Rountree in bid to retain his light heavyweight belt at the Delta Center in Utah in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Sunday (IST).

PREVIEW

For the third time this year, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira puts his title on the line in the main event of UFC, squaring off with surging challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. to close out UFC 307.

In the roughly 11 months since Pereira claimed the vacant title with a second-round knockout win over former champ Jiri Prochazka last year at Madison Square Garden.

Read our other MMA/UFC stories - HERE

The 37-year-old Brazilian has earned consecutive successful title defenses against ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and a second stoppage over Prochazka at UFC 303 to push his overall winning streak to four. 

Meanwhile, Rountree Jr. touches down in Salt Lake City on a five-fight winning streak, having earned finishes in four of those contests, each more devastating and resounding than the last.

In his last appearance, the 34-year-old challenger stopped Anthony Smith in the third round, rocking him with a sharp, forceful left hand before “Lionheart” slowly collapsed to the canvas with Rountree Jr. standing over him.

Full fight card
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Co-Main Event: Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena
Other main card fights:
Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista
Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison
Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland
Prelims
Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley
Marina Rodriguez vs Iasmin Lucindo
Cesar Almeida vs Ihor Potieria
Ryan Spann vs Ovince Saint Preux
Carla Esparza vs Tecia Pennington
Court McGee vs Tim Means
Streaming/telecast information
The UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app/website. The event will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network. The main card starts at 7:30am IST on Sunday.

Related Topics

UFC /

MMA /

Alex Pereira

