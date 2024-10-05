ONE Fight Night 25 LIVE Streaming: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Nicolas vs Eersel II?

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas is risking it all at ONE Fight Night 25 in a bid to prove that he is the undisputed best lightweight striker on the planet.

“Barboza” will run it back with former long-time divisional king Regian Eersel in the October 5 main event, which goes down at Bangkok, Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

The undefeated Nicolas stunned Eersel by unanimous decision in their first meeting this past April, halting “The Immortal’s” incredible 22-fight win streak and seizing the lightweight kickboxing crown in the process.

The Frenchman is out to prove that lightning can strike twice this time out, while Eersel hopes to reclaim his place at the top of the division he ruled from 2019 until 2024.

In the co-main event, Thailand’s Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Russia’s Tagir Khalilov will square off in a high-stakes flyweight Muay Thai battle.

Kongthoranee saw his seven-fight win streak come to an end at the hands of two-weight, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past June.

ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas Vs. Eersel II Full Card

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title: Alexis Nicolas (c) vs. Regian Eersel

Flyweight Muay Thai: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov

Bantamweight Muay Thai: John Lineker vs. Alexey Balyko

Strawweight MMA: Bokang Masunyane vs. Mansur Malachiev

Lightweight Muay Thai: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Youssef Assouik

Women’s Atomweight MMA: Ayaka Miura vs. Jihin Radzuan

Flyweight Muay Thai: Johan Estupinan vs. Zakaria El Jamari

Strawweight MMA: Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov

Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai: Amy Pirnie vs. Shir Cohen

Strawweight Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Rui Botelho

Flyweight MMA: Danial Williams vs. Banma Duoji

Streaming/telecast information

The ONE Fight Night 25 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and will also be telecast on Star Sports Select 2. Fights start from 6PM IST.