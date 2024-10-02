MagazineBuy Print

India to host first-ever Kho Kho World Cup in 2025

The event will witness the participation of 24 countries from six continents, featuring 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 11:43 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image from Ultimate Kho Kho.
File image from Ultimate Kho Kho. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File image from Ultimate Kho Kho. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation announced on Wednesday that the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup will take place in India in 2025.

The event will witness the participation of 24 countries from six continents, featuring 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams.

Kho Kho has its roots in India, and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. From starting in the mud, the sport has gone to the mat and has a global presence with 54 countries playing it across the world.

Ahead of the World Cup, the KKFI plans to take the sport to 200 elite schools across 10 cities to promote the sport. The federation will also run a membership drive for the school students with the aim of registering at least 50 lakh players ahead of the World Cup.

Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, said, “We are incredibly excited to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. This tournament is not just about competition; it’s about bringing nations together, promoting cultural exchange, and showcasing the beauty and intensity of Kho Kho to the world. Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognized as an Olympic sport by 2032, and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream.”

The tournament will feature a week-long series of matches.

